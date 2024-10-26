Return of the Target Man: Chris Wood’s Impact on Nottingham Forest’s Success

Chris Wood is breathing new life into the traditional number nine role, showing that the power-forward position is far from obsolete. His dynamic start to the season with Nottingham Forest has highlighted the role of the classic target man in modern football. After a remarkable brace in the second half, Wood helped propel Forest past his former club, Leicester City, climbing to fifth in the Premier League standings.

Resurgence of the Centre-Forward Role

Wood’s performance echoes a shift back to a centre-forward style that many thought had faded. His seven-goal tally this season puts him only behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, a fellow physical powerhouse in the box. Since Nuno Espírito Santo took charge at Forest on 23 December 2023, only Haaland, with 18 goals, has outscored Wood’s impressive 17 non-penalty goals.

As Haaland and Wood dominate the Premier League’s scoring charts, both players serve as a testament to the enduring value of the robust centre-forward. “We want to try to bring it back or I’ll be out of a job,” Wood said with a smile. “For a period of time, the small centre-forward or the number 10 mixed role with the number nine, it kind of came into fashion.”

Wood added, “Thankfully, Erling has come and brought it back into fashion. He has got a lot of pace and power, some things I don’t have, but it is making it easier for us number nines.”

Climbing Forest’s All-Time Scoring Charts

The recent 1-0 win over Crystal Palace saw Wood notch up a crucial goal, levelling him with Forest legend Stan Collymore at 22 Premier League goals. After his brace at the King Power Stadium, Wood is now only two goals behind Bryan Roy, Forest’s all-time Premier League top scorer.

Wood’s recent goals highlight his predatory instincts. His first goal against Leicester City came from a sharp swivel and finish, while his second capitalised on a defensive error from Wout Faes. The vision and timing displayed in both strikes underscore his ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Eyes on the Golden Boot

Initially, talk of Wood being a contender for the Golden Boot seemed ambitious. However, his current scoring form suggests that such aspirations might not be too far-fetched. “I just want to keep scoring as many as I can. He’s [Haaland] a very formidable man and he’s probably going to score 30 goals this season,” Wood shared in an interview with Sky Sports.

Despite the presence of Haaland, who has set a high benchmark, Wood’s dedication and scoring prowess indicate he’s in the race. The striker’s consistency has made him one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season.

Nuno’s Impact on Wood’s Game

Wood’s resurgence can largely be credited to the influence of head coach Nuno Espírito Santo, who has revitalised Forest’s attacking strategy. Signed initially on loan by current Leicester boss Steve Cooper in 2023 before a permanent transfer, Wood’s game has flourished under Nuno’s guidance. Since Nuno’s arrival, Wood has netted 11 goals in just 16 appearances.

“He has come in and put the emphasis on getting balls into the box, getting people into the box,” Wood stated. “That supplies Taiwo [Awoniyi] and I extremely well. We are big centre-forwards who love deliveries, love crosses. That’s what we thrive off. He has worked on that on the training pitch, and thankfully it has come to the fold.”

Wood’s resurgence as a traditional number nine and his success under Nuno’s system exemplify the enduring importance of physical centre-forwards in the Premier League. As Nottingham Forest push forward in the standings, Chris Wood is proving that there’s plenty of room for the classic number nine in modern football.