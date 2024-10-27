Why West Ham vs Man United Isn’t on TV Today in the UK

Why West Ham vs Manchester United Is Not On TV Today

A highly anticipated clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium will be missed by many fans in the UK, as it will not be broadcast live on TV. This comes as a disappointment to supporters who were hoping to watch the action unfold, especially considering the significance of this Premier League fixture.

Schedule Change Due to European Commitments

The original plan was for West Ham to host Manchester United at 3 pm BST on Saturday, 26th October. However, due to United’s midweek European fixtures, the game was rescheduled. This shift meant the match was no longer eligible for a live TV slot under current broadcasting regulations, resulting in fans missing out on a live viewing experience.

These scheduling changes are often unavoidable due to the congested fixture list, especially when teams are competing on multiple fronts, such as in Europe. However, it has led to frustration among fans who were hoping to see their team in action.

West Ham’s start to the season has been challenging under Julen Lopetegui. A recent 4-1 loss to Tottenham highlighted ongoing struggles, despite a significant investment in the squad over the summer. The pressure is on Lopetegui to turn things around, and a result against Manchester United would be a big step in the right direction.

Ten Hag Aims for Another Win

On the other side, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United appears to have found a bit of form. Their comeback victory against Brentford showed resilience, and the team will arrive in London with confidence. They see this match as a crucial opportunity to build momentum in the league.

While fans won’t be able to catch the match live, there are still ways to follow the game. Highlights of West Ham vs Manchester United will be available on BBC One’s Match of the Day 2, airing at 10:30 pm on Sunday. Additionally, Standard Sport will be running a dedicated live match blog, providing updates throughout the game.

Need a VPN to Watch the Match?

