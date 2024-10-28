Report: Arsenal’s Injury List Grows Ahead of Key Fixtures

Arsenal’s Injury Troubles Continue as Key Players Remain Sidelined

Arsenal’s injury list continues to frustrate manager Mikel Arteta as the Gunners gear up for critical fixtures. The team’s recent draw with Liverpool underscored how defensive frailties, exacerbated by injuries, could impact Arsenal’s season. Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, and others face uncertain timelines for recovery, a scenario that could prove pivotal in Arsenal’s Premier League and Champions League ambitions.

Gabriel’s Fitness in Doubt After Setback

Centre-back Gabriel, a key presence in Arsenal’s defence, has been an iron man for the club this season, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign until he was forced off against Liverpool. Gabriel initially tried to carry on but had to concede to his injury in the second half, limping off and heading straight down the tunnel. The sight of him with an ice pack on his left knee after the match has left fans and Arteta anxious.

Arteta himself expressed concern, saying, “I don’t know but he could not run. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it’s the knee joint or the ankle. They’re assessing him now so touches wood.” Given Gabriel’s importance to Arsenal’s backline, his absence could be significant, especially as they brace for upcoming clashes with Newcastle and Chelsea.

Potential return date: Unknown

Timber’s Return Marred by New Concerns

Jurrien Timber’s return against Liverpool brought some positivity as the defender made his comeback after a spell on the sidelines. Timber was deployed at left-back and showcased his defensive prowess, particularly in his marking of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. However, Timber’s return was cut short as he went down with what appeared to be cramp, leading to his substitution after 76 minutes.

While this does not appear to be a severe issue, it raises questions about his fitness levels and readiness for a rigorous season. Arteta lauded Timber’s commitment, saying, “I think we’ve done everything we could to accelerate that process…The team and the medical staff have done a great job.” However, the manager remains cautious, as Timber’s return journey may not be without setbacks.

Potential return date: November 2 vs Newcastle

Odegaard’s Absence Lingers

Captain Martin Odegaard has been missed both on and off the pitch, with his creative spark absent since an ankle injury sustained on international duty in August. Though Odegaard has been making strides in his recovery, including running on an anti-gravity treadmill, Arteta recently hinted that his return is still not imminent. Odegaard shared his frustration in his programme notes last week, stating, “Missing out on big Champions League nights like this just makes me more determined and motivated to get back as soon as possible.”

For Arsenal, Odegaard’s playmaking abilities are irreplaceable, and his absence has been felt in their midfield dynamics. Arteta’s recent comments indicate he may not be ready to return until after the next international break.

Potential return date: November 9 vs Chelsea

Calafiori Faces Weeks Out with Ligament Damage

Riccardo Calafiori, another option for Arteta in defence, missed the Liverpool draw after suffering a knee injury during the Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. The Italian defender, who has impressed since joining, sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament, which could keep him out for several weeks. Calafiori’s absence could leave Arsenal even more stretched in defensive cover, and his fitness will be closely monitored.

Potential return date: November 23 vs Nottingham Forest

Tomiyasu’s Struggles Continue with New Setback

The injury-hit season for Takehiro Tomiyasu shows no signs of abating. After spending the initial two months of the season out with a knee problem, the Japanese defender made a short-lived return against Southampton before picking up another injury. Arteta is taking a wait-and-see approach, noting, “It doesn’t look like, hopefully, a long period but we have to see when he comes back how he reacts to the load and to the impact on the pitch.”

Tomiyasu’s work ethic and dedication to recovery have impressed Arteta, but another lengthy absence would undoubtedly be a blow for Arsenal’s defence.

Potential return date: Unknown

Tierney Remains Absent from First-Team Action

Kieran Tierney’s injury has been another complication in Arsenal’s defensive puzzle. The left-back sustained a hamstring injury during Euro 2024, thwarting his potential move away from Arsenal in the summer. Although he has been included in the Champions League squad, no timeline for his return has been provided, leaving fans wondering if and when Tierney will feature in Arteta’s first-team plans this season.

Potential return date: Unknown

Arteta’s Arsenal Challenged by Mounting Injuries

As Arsenal continues to navigate their Premier League and Champions League campaigns, the mounting injury list presents a significant challenge. While Arteta has managed to maintain a competitive edge, the prolonged absences of key players could prove costly in a season brimming with expectations. Gabriel, Odegaard, and Timber are not just first-team players but are central to Arsenal’s identity and ambitions this season.

Without Gabriel’s defensive reliability, Odegaard’s vision, and Timber’s versatility, Arsenal faces a tough road ahead. Arteta’s squad depth will be tested to its limits, and with each player’s return uncertain, the Arsenal manager’s tactical flexibility will be crucial. Fans will be eagerly awaiting positive updates from the Emirates, hoping the team’s ambitions remain intact.