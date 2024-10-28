Report: Spurs Manager Gives Update on Injury List

Spurs Injury Woes Continue as Key Fixtures Loom Large

As Tottenham Hotspur head into a crucial period, injury concerns are mounting, particularly surrounding their captain, Heung-min Son. Following a hamstring injury sustained in the Europa League win over Qarabag, Son’s fitness remains a point of concern for manager Ange Postecoglou. With pivotal clashes against Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Galatasaray on the horizon, Spurs face a race against time to have their star forward fit and ready.

Son’s Recovery and Setbacks

Heung-min Son’s injury on September 26 kept him out of action for four matches across all competitions. Despite missing South Korea’s international fixtures to focus on recovery, Son returned to Spurs’ lineup in the London derby against West Ham, marking his comeback with a goal and a spirited 70-minute performance in their 4-1 triumph. However, his return was short-lived, as Postecoglou later confirmed Son experienced “some soreness” post-match, ruling him out of their recent Europa League encounter with AZ Alkmaar.

Postecoglou explained that Son “would not have played in that game anyway” due to his recent fitness struggles. The situation took a disappointing turn for Spurs fans when Son also missed the Premier League match against Crystal Palace, where Tottenham suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat. His absence has amplified the uncertainty surrounding his availability for upcoming high-stakes fixtures. Postecoglou remains cautious but hopeful, indicating, “Sonny is still not right or feeling 100 per cent…unlikely for the weekend, and we’ll see how he is beyond that.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Djed Spence Nears Comeback After Groin Strain

Another player whose return could impact Spurs’ fortunes is Djed Spence. The versatile full-back, who recently extended his contract until 2028, has been sidelined with a groin injury sustained during training. Spence’s absence has limited Tottenham’s defensive options at a critical juncture, though there’s optimism surrounding his progress.

According to Postecoglou, Spence is “getting closer,” with hopes that he could rejoin training at Hotspur Way next week. While he missed the recent Palace fixture, his availability could bolster Spurs’ defence for either the Manchester City clash or their subsequent match against Aston Villa. The manager’s cautious yet optimistic approach highlights Tottenham’s current balancing act in managing injuries as they juggle league and cup commitments.

Potential return date: Wednesday, October 30, vs Manchester City or Sunday, November 3, vs Aston Villa

Tough Tests Ahead for Postecoglou’s Spurs

With a Carabao Cup last-16 face-off against Manchester City just days away, Tottenham’s injury challenges are arriving at a challenging moment. As Spurs prepare for a hectic schedule with multiple competitions in play, the urgency to have both Son and Spence back on the pitch is evident. Fans are left anxiously awaiting updates, hoping the team’s depth and resilience will carry them through this demanding stretch.