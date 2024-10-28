Manchester United Injury Updates: Key Players Nearing Return in Tough Period

Manchester United: Injury Updates and Key Returns

Manchester United’s resilience will be tested following their tough 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, a result that saw Jarrod Bowen’s late penalty edge the match in east London. Erik ten Hag’s side must quickly shift focus, as upcoming clashes with Leicester in the Carabao Cup and Chelsea in the Premier League loom large.

Here’s the latest on United’s injury concerns and potential return dates for key players.

Noussair Mazraoui’s Full-Back Role Returns

Noussair Mazraoui resumed his usual full-back role against West Ham after a temporary shift to No.10 in a recent clash with Fenerbahce. However, the Moroccan international couldn’t see out the match and was substituted late on, with Victor Lindelof taking his place. While Ten Hag has not issued an update, Mazraoui’s availability for Leicester remains uncertain.

Potential Return Date: Unknown

Antony’s Ongoing Recovery

Antony, who suffered an ankle injury and was stretchered off in United’s 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce, missed Sunday’s defeat to West Ham. The Brazilian remains under assessment, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the squad. His absence leaves a notable gap in United’s attacking options.

Potential Return Date: Unknown

Leny Yoro Nears Competitive Return

Summer acquisition Leny Yoro has yet to make his Manchester United debut due to a pre-season foot injury that required surgery. However, recent reports confirm that Yoro has resumed light training on grass, marking an important step in his recovery. United fans will hope to see the defender in action soon as he ramps up his rehabilitation.

Potential Return Date: Unknown

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire Target November Returns

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo withdrew from the England squad during the international break due to a muscle injury. Early reports hint at a return after the November international fixtures, potentially bolstering United’s midfield depth.

Defender Harry Maguire, sidelined after sustaining a knock in the draw with Aston Villa, is also targeting a November return. Maguire’s presence could provide much-needed experience at the back as United navigate a congested fixture list.

Potential Return Dates: November 2024 (Mainoo, Maguire)

Further Concerns for Ten Hag

Luke Shaw, sidelined since February aside from a brief cameo for England, has resumed training. Ten Hag, however, remains cautious given Shaw’s history of recurring injuries. Mason Mount’s frustrations also continue, following a recent knock sustained against Tottenham.

United’s injury list underscores the challenges Ten Hag faces in managing player fitness while aiming for silverware. With crucial fixtures approaching, every return will be closely watched.