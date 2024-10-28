Manchester City Injury Woes Continue as Key Players Miss Crucial Fixtures

Manchester City Injury Updates: Key Players Sidelined Amid Gruelling Schedule

Manchester City are facing a relentless battle on all fronts this season, but they are not without challenges. Pep Guardiola’s squad, fresh off a narrow 1-0 win against Southampton, continue to face a packed fixture list while dealing with a string of significant injuries.

Busy Weeks Ahead for Guardiola’s Men

City’s hectic schedule sees them taking on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup midweek, followed by a Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday. With Champions League commitments in Lisbon against Sporting and a visit to Brighton looming before the international break, Guardiola is left juggling both a demanding calendar and a squad weakened by injuries.

Kevin De Bruyne: Return Date Unclear

Kevin De Bruyne has been absent since City’s draw with Inter Milan in September. Guardiola was noticeably cautious when asked about a possible return for the Belgian star. “I don’t know,” he admitted. “Of course, I prefer to have all the squad with this amount of games. But it is what it is. Hopefully, he comes back soon, but I don’t know yet.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Kyle Walker Struggling with Knee Injury

Kyle Walker has missed the last two league games, and Guardiola confirmed that the England international is still troubled by a knee issue. Walker’s appearances this season have been sporadic, and his absence has added to the strain on City’s defensive line.

“I think he is not ready,” said Guardiola. “Since being with the national team, he’s not been well.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku Set for Extended Absences

Jack Grealish, who was absent from City’s recent 5-0 triumph over Sparta Prague, may be sidelined for around ten days due to an undisclosed injury. This likely rules him out of the Tottenham clash, dealing a blow to City’s attacking options. Meanwhile, fellow winger Jeremy Doku could miss an even longer stretch as he recovers from an unspecified injury.

Potential return dates: November 2024 for Grealish; November 2024 for Doku

Future Doubts: Oscar Bobb and Rodri

Young forward Oscar Bobb, expected to make an impact this season, remains sidelined with a leg injury and is unlikely to feature until the New Year. On a graver note, Rodri’s season is over following surgery for a severe knee injury.

Potential return dates: January/February 2025 for Bobb; Summer 2025 for Rodri

As City fight to keep their season on track, the injury list will be a growing concern for Guardiola. With crucial matches in multiple competitions on the horizon, managing the squad’s fitness will be essential if they aim to compete on all fronts.