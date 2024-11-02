Erik ten Hag Bids Farewell to Manchester United Fans in Emotional Statement

Erik ten Hag’s Farewell to Manchester United Fans

Erik ten Hag has bid an emotional farewell to Manchester United fans following his departure from Old Trafford in October. The Dutchman’s exit was marked by a challenging start to the 2024 season, culminating in a 2-1 loss to West Ham, which sealed his fate after United’s mixed results in the opening nine matches. On 1 November, Ruben Amorim was appointed as Ten Hag’s successor.

Final Statement of Gratitude

Following the announcement of Amorim’s appointment, Ten Hag issued a heartfelt message to United supporters. His statement, released through his management group, Sports Entertainment Group, began with sincere thanks:

“Let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable.”

The bond between Ten Hag and the fans was palpable throughout his tenure, even amid the difficulties. He emphasised the electric atmosphere created by United supporters:

“The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you. I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe or during the summer tours.”

Memories Beyond Old Trafford

Ten Hag reflected on his experiences with the global fanbase, highlighting their unique and unwavering support:

“I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.”

He also extended his gratitude to the club’s staff, acknowledging their dedication:

“I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.”

Legacy of Achievements and Unfulfilled Dreams

Despite the abrupt end, Ten Hag expressed pride in the trophies won during his time at Manchester United:

“We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end. I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home.”

Ten Hag concluded his farewell with a simple yet profound message:

“Thank you for this chapter in my life.”