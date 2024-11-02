How To Watch Arsenal’s Must-Win Test at St James’ Park for Title Race Pressure

Arsenal’s Vital Clash at St James’ Park

Arsenal face Newcastle in an eagerly anticipated Premier League showdown today. The Gunners have a golden opportunity to mount pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City at the summit of the table by securing three points at St James’ Park. Both Liverpool, sitting second, and an injury-ridden Manchester City are set to play later in the weekend, making this encounter a pivotal moment in Arsenal’s campaign.

Newcastle’s Formidable Home Record

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have become an imposing force at home, a reality Arsenal are all too familiar with. In the past two seasons, Newcastle’s performances at St James’ Park have been crucial, once denying Arsenal a top-four finish in 2022-23 and last year, sparking VAR controversies that resonated for months after their defeat.

Season Struggles and the Road Ahead

While Newcastle have shown flashes of brilliance, their season has been marked by inconsistency and underwhelming results following a subdued summer transfer window. To replicate past success against Arsenal, Howe’s men will need to rediscover their best form and intensity.

Watching Newcastle vs Arsenal

TV channel: Tune in to TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11am GMT before the 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Discovery+ app subscribers can catch the match live.

