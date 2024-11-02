How To Watch Wolves and Palace Set for Fierce Premier League Duel at Molineux

Wolves Battle Crystal Palace Under the Molineux Lights

Wolves take on Crystal Palace in a highly anticipated Premier League clash tonight, with both teams eager to build on their recent positive performances and steer clear of the relegation zone. The under-the-lights fixture at Molineux promises to deliver an intense and energetic encounter as each side eyes crucial points.

Recent Resurgence for Both Teams

The season began under a shadow for both Wolves and Palace, with sluggish performances raising early concerns. However, last weekend marked a turning point. Crystal Palace secured their first league win by overcoming Tottenham, showcasing their resilience and attacking prowess. Meanwhile, Wolves displayed sheer determination by clawing back from a two-goal deficit to secure a vital point at Brighton.

Stakes for Tonight’s Showdown

Both teams have found momentum, but tonight’s game could be pivotal. A win would propel either club further from the precarious relegation battle, boosting morale and confidence. The Molineux faithful will be eager to see their side continue this spirited resurgence, while Palace fans hope their team can build on recent success.

How to Watch Wolves vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage kicks off at 5pm GMT ahead of the 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can access the live stream via the Sky Go app.

