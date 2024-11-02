Report: The Key Reasons Behind United’s Appointment of Ruben Amorim

Why Manchester United Opted for Ruben Amorim: A Deep Dive

Manchester United’s decision to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new head coach sparked significant curiosity. One of the central questions raised was why United did not make this move during their extensive managerial search in the summer, following Erik ten Hag’s uncertain position.

Amorim was indeed available to clubs willing to meet his release clause. United’s hierarchy engaged in conversations with him around the FA Cup final, where his personality and tactical acumen reportedly left a positive impression. Yet, as The Athletic detailed, certain factors prevented Amorim from progressing to the final shortlist. These reasons, layered with strategic, technical, and financial considerations, now reveal the complexity behind United’s decision-making process.

Tactical Concerns with Amorim’s System

Ruben Amorim’s preference for a back-three formation became a topic of discussion within United’s inner circles. At Sporting Lisbon, Amorim’s dedication to systems such as 3-4-2-1, 3-4-3, and 3-5-2 brought him immense success. According to Opta, these setups featured in every one of his 188 matches across domestic and European competitions.

However, implementing a back-three system at Old Trafford raised questions. How would this align with a squad trained primarily in a back-four structure? Premier League football often demands tactical flexibility, a point that previously swayed Liverpool’s decision to pursue Arne Slot over Amorim. The adaptation process of converting United’s current defensive lineup into a formation reliant on three centre-backs proved a potential challenge. United’s executives questioned whether Amorim’s rigid tactical approach could transition seamlessly from Portugal to the Premier League’s high-paced demands.

Financial Calculations and Risks

Another factor in United’s summer hesitance was Amorim’s release clause. While the cost had diminished over time, it remained substantial. United’s leaders, weighing the financial implications, were not fully comfortable with the potential risks associated with paying a significant fee for a manager unproven outside of Portuguese football.

“United could not get totally comfortable with paying a sizeable sum when they were not entirely confident that Amorim’s methods would translate from Portugal to England,” noted sources. This hesitance allowed United to continue monitoring Amorim under relative discretion as they evaluated Erik ten Hag’s position. Chief Executive Omar Berrada, who had significant influence in this decision-making process, admired Amorim’s pedigree, particularly the two titles he clinched with Sporting, ending their 19-year championship drought.

Summer Search and Tuchel’s Proximity

United’s pursuit of a manager last summer extended to several candidates, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly coming closest to securing the role. Despite serious discussions, the executive team ultimately decided to retain Ten Hag, a decision underpinned by the belief that he deserved another opportunity. With a restructured coaching staff and a fresh outlook, the club aimed to uphold traditions of loyalty and resilience during challenging periods.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a key decision-maker at United, supported this approach. Alongside Sir Dave Brailsford and technical director Jason Wilcox, Ratcliffe participated in the crucial calls, with input from Berrada and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The October Turning Point and Amorim’s Emergence

Four months later, the situation had evolved. An October 8 executive committee meeting at INEOS headquarters marked a pivotal moment. A contingency plan was drawn up in case Ten Hag’s results failed to meet expectations. By then, Sporting had won every Primeira Liga match and were on track for the Champions League knockout stages. Ruben Amorim emerged as the leading candidate, and United’s board became increasingly convinced of his potential fit.

Further evaluations of Amorim’s rapport with players and management style generated enthusiasm. As United faced Fenerbahce, Ratcliffe and Brailsford gauged Amorim’s interest. Defeat at West Ham following a draw in Istanbul catalysed United’s decision to inform Ten Hag of his departure and begin formal discussions with Sporting.

Negotiations and Financial Implications

Berrada personally flew to Lisbon to communicate United’s intent to Sporting’s president, Frederico Varandas. Despite a €10 million release clause, United finalised an agreement, paying an additional €1 million to expedite the process by nearly three weeks.

“United say they are pleased at only paying an extra €1m on top of the €10m to get him almost three weeks early, with his start date November 11,” the report highlighted. Sporting, meanwhile, aimed to keep Amorim through critical fixtures, including matches against Manchester City and Braga. United’s willingness to accommodate Amorim’s desire for an amicable departure underscored the cooperative nature of the deal.

Van Nistelrooy’s Interim Impact

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag’s former assistant, took charge in the interim period. Known for his candid discussions on tactics, Van Nistelrooy’s presence was met with positivity among senior players, including Casemiro. His rapport with the squad was highlighted during the Carabao Cup, when Casemiro acknowledged him with a smile and fist bump after a Garnacho goal.

“I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward,” Van Nistelrooy stated, confirming his commitment despite the transitional phase.

Amorim’s prospective coaching team includes Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, and Carlos Fernandes. Discussions over integrating Van Nistelrooy remain, reflecting Amorim’s desire to maintain trusted personnel while adapting to United’s existing staff. One potential sticking point is the goalkeeper coaching role, where Jelle ten Rouwelaar’s relationship with Andre Onana has been fruitful.

Amorim’s Emotional Journey

This appointment has tested Amorim’s resilience. During the press conference following Sporting’s Taca da Liga victory over Nacional, observers noted his subdued demeanour. “The only request I made (to the Sporting president) was for it to be at the end of the season and I was told that it wasn’t possible, that it was now or never,” Amorim revealed.

His words resonated with supporters divided over the timing of his departure. Some, appreciative of his contributions, felt he deserved the opportunity, while others believed he should have completed the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

United’s appointment of Ruben Amorim has elicited mixed reactions among football enthusiasts. Concerned United fans may worry about the tactical adjustment required for a back-three system, while expectant supporters believe his proven record at Sporting suggests a manager ready for the Premier League challenge. Given United’s ambitious timeline for success, the club’s calculated risk appears grounded in a belief that Amorim’s leadership can rejuvenate their trajectory.

How Amorim balances integrating his trusted team with key figures like Van Nistelrooy could set the tone for his tenure. While financial questions linger due to Ten Hag’s costly exit, the move signals United’s commitment to securing a long-term strategic direction. If Amorim replicates his transformative success at Sporting, he may just be the catalyst United have sought to reshape their future.