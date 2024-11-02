Liverpool vs Brighton Blackout: What You Need to Know

Why Liverpool vs Brighton Isn’t on TV in the UK and How to Follow the Action

Liverpool fans are eager for their team to regain the Premier League’s top spot with a decisive win over Brighton at Anfield. However, supporters hoping to tune in from home will be left disappointed, as the match is not broadcast live on UK television.

Liverpool’s Pursuit of the Top Spot

Liverpool enter this clash with eyes set firmly on victory. The Reds have shown excellent form this season, despite recent hiccups like their draw against Arsenal and the unexpected loss to Nottingham Forest. Each point is critical in their race for the title, especially as Manchester City face AFC Bournemouth in a parallel 3pm fixture. With City leading the league, Liverpool will aim not just for three points but for a boost in their title charge, banking on potential slips from their competitors.

Brighton, under the guidance of Fabian Hurzeler, have been equally formidable. With four wins, four draws, and only one defeat in nine games, the Seagulls pose a real challenge. Their ambition to extend their solid run makes this Anfield encounter all the more compelling.

Reason for the TV Absence

Despite the excitement surrounding this fixture, it hasn’t been chosen by Sky Sports or TNT Sports for live television coverage in the UK. Instead, Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal has been allocated the 12:30pm prime slot by TNT Sports. Later in the day, Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Crystal Palace at 5:30pm, set to be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event.

The Liverpool vs Brighton game falls within the traditional 3pm Saturday blackout period, enforced from 2:45pm to 5:15pm. This longstanding rule was designed to protect attendance figures across all levels of English football, ensuring that fans prioritise stadium experiences over watching from home. While there have been calls to amend or abolish this regulation, the Premier League has reiterated its commitment to preserving it, with a spokesperson noting that it aims to “protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid”. Any change would require extensive consultation and a vote from the English Football League (EFL).

How to Keep Up with the Match

For those eager to stay updated, The Match will live on Peacock USA.

While UK-based fans must rely on post-match content, international supporters can enjoy live broadcasts through their respective Premier League rights holders. This disparity in viewing options is a reminder of how the traditional rules of English football still hold sway in the modern game.

Highlights from the game will be accessible later in the day through the Sky Sports app, and key moments will feature on BBC’s Match of the Day at 10:30pm on Saturday.