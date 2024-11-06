Preview: Where to Watch Inter v Arsenal in Champions League

Arsenal Faces Crucial Champions League Test at San Siro

Tough Challenge Awaits Arsenal in Milan

Arsenal travels to Italy tonight, poised to tackle what is arguably their most challenging fixture in this season’s Champions League. Facing Inter Milan at the historic San Siro, the Gunners enter the clash unbeaten in Europe, though yet to meet an opponent of Inter’s calibre. The Italian champions remain undefeated on the continental stage, setting up an intense showdown under the lights in Milan.

San Siro’s Historic Stage

The iconic San Siro is known for its electric atmosphere and storied history, adding an extra layer of intensity for Mikel Arteta’s squad. A win here would serve as a powerful statement for Arsenal, especially as they contend without key midfielder Declan Rice, who is sidelined due to injury. Overcoming Inter’s solid defence will be essential if Arsenal hopes to emerge with three points.

How to Watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal

TV Channel: Fans can catch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Discovery+ app subscribers can also tune into the action via a live stream.

This match is set to be an unmissable event for fans of European football.

