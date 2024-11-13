Report: Man Utd and Liverpool Track Benfica Star

Álvaro Carreras: Benfica’s Rising Star Shines Brightly Amid Premier League Interest

As Benfica fans cheer on Álvaro Carreras, it’s becoming clear that the young Spanish left-back, at just 21, is carving out an impressive path in Portugal’s Primeira Liga. A few short months since his transfer from Manchester United, Carreras has emerged as a critical player for Benfica, filling a void left by Alejandro Grimaldo’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish Under-21 international’s talent is evident, with a streak of four goals in five games, a performance that has caught the attention of Europe’s top clubs, including his former side, Manchester United.

Carreras Steps Up to Fill Grimaldo’s Shoes

After Grimaldo left Da Luz, Benfica struggled to find someone to bring the same spark to their left flank. However, Carreras has embraced the challenge, thriving in his new role and demonstrating an offensive edge that’s put him among Europe’s most promising U-23 left-backs. With a six-million-euro price tag, Carreras has already repaid his transfer fee by proving indispensable to Benfica. “I have to try to stay at the same level and help the team in any way I can. I’ve said it ever since I arrived here: I’m just another member of the team. It’s about continuing to work,” Carreras stated, highlighting his commitment and work ethic.

A Left-Back with Attacking Flair

Carreras’s playing style evokes memories of Marcos Alonso’s early days at Chelsea—while he may lack Alonso’s raw pace, his skillful left foot has proven pivotal in Benfica’s build-up play. His technical abilities allow him to create scoring chances and make progressive passes, landing him in the Primeira Liga’s top 10 for both categories. His partnership with teammate Kerem Aktürkoglu has transformed Benfica’s left wing into a fearsome duo that has left opponents scrambling. Despite his offensive contributions, Carreras has shown he is not one to neglect his defensive duties. His ability to “get off his ass” in the Champions League has displayed his prowess in tackles and aerial duels, ranking in the 83rd and 75th percentiles, respectively.

Spain’s National Team on the Horizon

Carreras’s recent performances at Benfica have not gone unnoticed by Spanish football authorities, as his sights remain on a possible call-up to Spain’s senior squad. “I always see being able to go to the National Team as a reward,” he expressed. Though still at the Under-21 level, Carreras remains hopeful that his continued growth at Benfica could soon earn him a place in Spain’s senior squad—a prospect he views as both an honour and a goal. His emergence underscores Spain’s rich tradition of producing talented left-backs, following in the footsteps of Jordi Alba and others.

Premier League Clubs Monitor Carreras’s Rise

Unsurprisingly, Carreras’s rapid development has piqued interest in England, with Liverpool reportedly exploring him as part of their left-back renewal strategy. According to Marca, Liverpool have marked Carreras as a potential target, though Benfica have set a lofty release clause of €50 million. However, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on their former player’s progress. Erik ten Hag before he left hinted at the club’s interest in a potential buy-back, acknowledging, “We are following his progress and we have a buy-back option that allows us to control the situation.” The buy-back clause, reportedly set at €20 million, gives United a significant advantage should they decide to bring him back to Old Trafford.

For now, Carreras remains laser-focused on his role at Benfica. “I am doing my best for Benfica and I am fully focused,” he stated, sidestepping the speculation around his potential return to the Premier League. Regardless of what the future holds, it’s clear Carreras has established himself as a vital part of Benfica’s present and a promising asset for any team that eventually secures his services.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Watching one of their former academy players develop into a key player abroad proves the talent nurtured at Old Trafford. With Carreras making waves in Portugal, it’s hard for fans not to hope for his eventual return to United, especially with a buy-back option on the table.

For United fans, the appeal of bringing Carreras back is undeniable. His blend of attacking prowess and defensive ability would perfectly suit the current squad. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with injuries, and Carreras’s form would provide solid reinforcement to the left flank.

Liverpool’s interest raises the stakes, but it’s encouraging for United that the buy-back clause means they’re in the driver’s seat if they decide to act. Seeing Carreras back at Old Trafford would bring his journey full circle and reinforce their commitment to homegrown talent succeeding at the highest level.