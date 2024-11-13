How Ruben Amorim Could Transform Key Manchester United Players

Amorim’s Arrival at Manchester United: A New Chapter Begins

When Ruben Amorim’s prolonged transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United finally concluded, there was a collective sigh of relief at Old Trafford. “The soap opera is ending,” Amorim himself remarked. However, little did he anticipate stepping straight into another turbulent saga. Visa issues delayed his start, and one of his early moves was to part ways with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. Amorim’s presence, however, is poised to impact several players, some of whom may find renewed purpose under his stewardship.

Manuel Ugarte: From PSG to United’s Midfield Dynamo?

Manuel Ugarte, who thrived under Amorim’s leadership at Sporting CP, moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 after an impressive season, leading his division in tackles and interceptions. Though his career at PSG began with promise, his limitations in possession saw him relegated to the bench. At Manchester United, however, Ugarte could find himself rejuvenated, especially as he already familiarises himself with Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Ugarte, who stepped in admirably during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim period, is anticipated to claim one of the two central midfield spots in Amorim’s setup. His familiarity with the tactical nuances from his time under Amorim at Sporting makes him a natural fit, potentially anchoring the midfield with the intensity that United fans yearn for.

Andre Onana: Reigniting the Sweeper-Keeper Role

Andre Onana arrived at Manchester United touted as one of the finest ball-playing goalkeepers. UEFA’s technical report from the 2023 Champions League final even likened him more to a holding midfielder than a traditional goalkeeper. However, United’s tactical shifts have left his impressive distribution skills largely under-utilised.

Erik ten Hag’s initial commitment to playing from the back dwindled quickly after a 4-0 defeat at Brentford in August 2022—a full year before Onana even arrived. Under Amorim’s guidance, Onana may find new purpose, as Amorim is a staunch advocate for involving the goalkeeper in the build-up. At Sporting, nearly 90% of goal kicks were short, making the keeper integral to intricate passing sequences. Such an approach could transform United’s backline, as evidenced in Amorim’s recent tactical masterclass against Manchester City.

Bruno Fernandes: Rediscovering His Impactful Role

Bruno Fernandes left Sporting CP just before Amorim’s arrival but has watched his former club with admiration. “I think all the qualities are there to succeed in English, French, or Spanish football,” he once said, highlighting Amorim’s suitability for top leagues. Now reunited at Manchester United, Fernandes could play an instrumental role in Amorim’s evolving system.

Amorim’s preferred formations could see Fernandes in various roles, either as the central playmaker in a diamond or as one of two attacking midfielders behind the striker in a 3-4-2-1. This setup pushes Fernandes closer to the opposition’s goal, where his creativity and finishing skills shine best. It may also curb his tendency to roam, focusing his energy on delivering decisive contributions in the final third.