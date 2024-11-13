Report: Manchester United Compete with Real Madrid for Dinamo Zagreb Midfielder’s Signature

Manchester United’s Midfield Revamp Under Ruben Amorim: Baturina on the Radar

Manchester United are reportedly among the top European clubs interested in Dinamo Zagreb’s highly-rated midfielder Martin Baturina. According to Sky Germany’s Patrick Berger, the 21-year-old Croatian starlet has drawn attention from elite clubs, including United, Real Madrid, and Atlético Madrid, ahead of the January transfer window. With seven senior caps for his country and an impressive start to the current season, Baturina could be a significant addition to United’s evolving midfield under their new manager, Ruben Amorim.

⚪️ Sky Info: Kroatiens Top-Talent Martin Baturina (21/🇭🇷) hat ein Angebot von Real Madrid abgelehnt! Die Spanier lockten mit einem Fünfjahresvertrag, der Plan der Königlichen sah aber auch vor, Baturina zunächst für zwei Jahre innerhalb Spaniens zu verleihen. #Madridistas 🇪🇸… pic.twitter.com/5juUXZax0O — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 11, 2024

Real Madrid’s Bold Move Rejected by Zagreb

Baturina has already garnered high-level interest, with Real Madrid going as far as offering a lucrative five-year contract, which Zagreb swiftly rejected. Real Madrid’s approach included a two-year plan involving loan spells to other La Liga sides to facilitate Baturina’s development. However, the Croatian midfielder, already a first-team regular at Dinamo Zagreb, reportedly feels ready to take on a leading role at a top European club immediately.

“Real’s plan included a two-year loan at other La Liga clubs, but Baturina feels he can be a regular starter at a top European club,” reported Berger. This sense of ambition and self-belief may align well with Amorim’s pressing demands at Old Trafford as he seeks to remodel United’s midfield.

Baturina’s Versatility a Potential Asset for United

With Amorim at the helm, Manchester United could make significant changes to their midfield structure. Known for his flexibility, Baturina operates primarily as a creative midfielder but can adapt to multiple roles on the pitch. His style has even drawn comparisons to Croatian legend Luka Modrić. For a United side that often lacks midfield adaptability, Baturina’s versatility could be invaluable.

Baturina’s contract with Zagreb extends until 2028 and lacks a release clause, but Dinamo Zagreb is reportedly open to offers starting just below £17 million (€20m/$21m). With Barcelona and Atlético Madrid also monitoring the situation, United may need to act swiftly if they want to secure his signature and bolster their squad for the remainder of the season.

Amorim’s Vision for United’s Midfield

The arrival of Ruben Amorim could mark a turning point for United’s midfield, particularly given his preference for a 3-4-3 system. This formation places heavy responsibility on the central midfielders, who need to support both defence and attack while the wing-backs press forward. Current midfield stars like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount may need to adjust to Amorim’s system, while Casemiro’s future remains uncertain amid persistent transfer rumours.

Furthermore, Kobbie Mainoo’s all-round skills make him a promising fit for Amorim’s central engine room. United have also shown interest in another Sporting midfielder, Pedro Gonçalves, indicating the club’s commitment to reshaping their midfield under Amorim’s vision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant United Supporter Perspective

The idea of signing a young, versatile talent like Martin Baturina is certainly intriguing. With United’s recent midfield struggles, an energetic and adaptable player who’s likened to Luka Modrić could add the creative spark the club has been missing. Baturina’s stats from this season alone – a goal and six assists in just 11 games – show he has both the output and the potential to flourish in a top league.

However, there’s still some scepticism about whether United can secure Baturina amidst competition from clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona. United fans are undoubtedly hoping Amorim’s new era includes acquiring players like Baturina who can rejuvenate the team’s midfield. If United manages to secure him, it could be the beginning of a well-rounded midfield capable of taking on the Premier League’s best.