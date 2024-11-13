“I Try” – ‘Struggling’ Arsenal Star Reflects on Injury Issues and Recent Form

Gabriel Jesus: What’s Behind Arsenal’s Striker Struggles?

Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal journey began with promise, sparking optimism and excitement among fans and pundits alike. From his stellar debut performance to Mikel Arteta’s high praise, the Brazilian seemed poised to be a transformative force at the Emirates. But two years on, Arsenal’s trusted number nine is struggling to find his form and a consistent spot in the lineup.

Gabriel Jesus’ Fitness Challenges

In pre-season friendlies, Jesus showed glimpses of his potential, scoring against Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen. Arteta even noted, “He came on in a great shape, probably in the best condition he’s been with us.” Yet, a mere week into the campaign, Jesus found himself sidelined once again, reinforcing a pattern of repeated setbacks that have plagued his Arsenal career.

Since joining Arsenal, recurring injuries have limited Jesus’ ability to build momentum. A knee injury cut his first season short, and ongoing issues have kept him out for a staggering 35 games in two-and-a-half seasons. These physical setbacks are now stunting his rhythm and consistency. Notably, in 2024, Jesus has managed to start back-to-back games only twice. His struggles with fitness have hampered his progress, keeping him from reaching his potential as a consistent Premier League scorer.

A Misfiring Striker’s Admission

Beyond physical issues, Jesus’ comments on his own scoring ability reveal a broader challenge. In a rare moment of candour, Jesus admitted that scoring isn’t his “strong point,” adding, “There are things I can’t control. I train, I look for, I try, I move, I help the team.” Such remarks have opened him to criticism, especially when paired with his scoring record, which lags behind his expected goal tally. Since his first full season in English football with Manchester City, Jesus has underperformed against his expected goals (xG), notching 63 non-penalty goals compared to an expected 78.

Even after breaking a nine-month goal drought with a Carabao Cup goal against Preston North End, Jesus still awaits a Premier League or Champions League goal this season. Arteta has been clear on his expectations, saying, “Now he needs to earn the right to play more.” With Arsenal’s current ambitions, Jesus’ on-field contributions are under sharper scrutiny.

Kai Havertz: A New Approach for Arteta

Jesus’ absence has influenced Arsenal’s tactical approach, with Arteta increasingly relying on the versatile and considerably taller Kai Havertz as a central forward. While Havertz has his own inconsistencies in front of goal, his height and physicality offer a different dimension. He serves as a target for Arsenal’s long balls and helps stretch defences, traits that Jesus lacks. This shift indicates that Arteta values tactical versatility in the attacking line-up, and Jesus, who thrives more on quick footwork and energy, may have to adapt to fit Arsenal’s evolving style.

Can Gabriel Jesus Find His Form?

With Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli shining on the flanks, Jesus faces further competition for playing time. His skill set could see him shifted to a wider role, but consistent playing time is uncertain. For now, Arsenal remains committed to helping Jesus recover his form, yet expectations for him to become a leading scorer have clearly dimmed. As Arsenal fans look back on his sensational debut, the question lingers: Can Gabriel Jesus recapture that form, or has his time at Arsenal reached a turning point?