Ruben Amorim Sets Focus on Restoring Manchester United’s Identity

Restoring Manchester United’s Identity: Ruben Amorim’s Mission

Ruben Amorim, at just 39, has taken the reins at Manchester United, stepping into the considerable shoes of Erik ten Hag. His immediate and emphatic focus? Restoring the identity of England’s most storied football club.

In his first interview since his appointment, Amorim articulated his vision, underscoring the importance of time, patience, and, crucially, rebuilding United’s DNA. Speaking to the club’s in-house channel amidst the iconic backdrop of a floodlit Old Trafford, his determination was palpable.

“We know that we need time, but we have to win time,” Amorim stressed. “To win time is to win games. But the most important thing for me is identity.”

Identity Above All Else

Amorim’s approach is clear and methodical: United’s resurgence hinges on rediscovering their game model and philosophy. “Since day one we will start with our identity,” he emphasised. “Of course, we are going to prepare for the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model. How to play, how to press, these small details.”

His pragmatism shone through when he acknowledged the importance of simplicity in his methods: “You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

United’s current predicament—13th in the Premier League table—is far from their historical dominance. Yet Amorim, undeterred, has pledged to reclaim what he believes is the club’s rightful position at the summit of English football.

Early Challenges and Building Blocks

Amorim’s tenure will kick off with a visit to Ipswich Town on November 24th, a match that represents the first step in his bid to revitalise a faltering United side. While acknowledging the “great responsibility” of his role, he humbly described himself as a “small part” of a collective revival effort.

“I know that the manager or head coach is so important in the club because you have in your hands the engine of the club,” Amorim stated. “I understand that, but I want to be part of something. I don’t want to be just in charge. So I want everybody together. It will be more fun and so much easier to reach the goals.”

During his initial days at the club, Amorim was greeted warmly by senior figures, including chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox. He also met players not away on international duty, laying the groundwork for what he hopes will be a cohesive and unified squad.

Ambition and Honour

Amorim’s respect for Manchester United’s stature is evident. “A long time ago, we don’t win the Premier League. But if you ask me, Manchester United is the biggest club in England,” he said, reflecting both on the club’s glorious past and its pressing need to recapture that aura.

His passion for the job is unmistakable: “I’m really honoured to be here. It was my only choice because I think I really feel how big this club is. And then I will do everything for the team.”

For Amorim, this isn’t just a professional challenge—it’s an emotional commitment. Restoring Manchester United’s identity is more than a tactical or strategic exercise; it’s a mission to rekindle the spirit of a global footballing giant.