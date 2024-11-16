Report: Fulham and Chelsea Defenders on Juventus January Transfer Wishlist

Juan Cabal’s Unfortunate Setback: Juventus’ Defensive Crisis

The 2024-2025 campaign has taken a bitter turn for Juventus with the news that Juan Cabal’s debut season is prematurely over. The 23-year-old Colombian defender, hailed as a rising star, has suffered a severe injury requiring surgery. As Gazzetta reports, this is Cabal’s first significant injury as a professional—a tough blow for both the player and manager Thiago Motta, who is now without two key defenders following Gleison Bremer’s absence.

Juventus’ medical team confirmed the grim diagnosis after Cabal underwent extensive tests at J Medical, mirroring those conducted in Colombia earlier this week. The injury leaves the club grappling with a defensive void that could define the rest of their season.

Giuntoli’s January Targets

With defensive options dwindling, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is preparing to act swiftly in the January transfer window. As Gazzetta reveals, potential targets include Milan Skriniar (PSG), David Hancko (Feyenoord), and Tottenham’s Radu Dragusin. Other names on the radar include Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and Fulham’s Joachim Andersen.

Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile is also being considered. The 23-year-old Frenchman, praised as one of UEFA’s “50 most promising youngsters” in 2019, brings both experience and potential. His 106 appearances for Monaco and senior national team debut highlight his pedigree. Yet, securing his signature would require Juventus to craft an attractive offer.

Tough Times for Thiago Motta

Motta’s defensive woes have forced Juventus into an unplanned rebuilding phase. While Giuntoli’s ambitious targets suggest optimism, the reality is that replacing Cabal and Bremer mid-season is a Herculean task. The depth and cohesion of the squad will be tested in the months ahead.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Juventus supporters, this news is devastating. Cabal was seen as a cornerstone of the club’s defensive future, and his absence raises serious concerns about the team’s ability to compete in key competitions. While Motta has done well to adapt, losing two defenders in quick succession threatens to derail Juventus’ season.

Giuntoli’s transfer shortlist is promising, but fans may be sceptical about the club’s ability to land top-tier talent in January. The names linked—Skriniar, Badiashile, and Dragusin—are undoubtedly exciting, yet competition from other clubs could complicate negotiations. Juventus must balance urgency with long-term strategy.

Overall, this crisis underscores the fragility of relying on a limited squad depth. For Juventus, the next few weeks could shape the trajectory of their 2024-2025 campaign. A proactive January could transform despair into hope, but the pressure is immense.