Report: Tottenham Join Race for Brighton’s Versatile Full-Back

Tottenham Eye Tariq Lamptey in January Reinforcement Bid

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making moves to secure Brighton & Hove Albion’s versatile full-back Tariq Lamptey in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Team Talk. Ange Postecoglou’s side is aiming to bolster its defensive options, with Lamptey’s ability to play across both flanks being a key factor in their interest.

With Lamptey’s contract set to expire next summer, Brighton may be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old rather than risk losing him for free at the end of the season. This scenario has seen Tottenham joined by West Ham and Everton in expressing interest in the former Chelsea prospect. Since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2020, Lamptey has made over 100 appearances for Brighton, cementing himself as one of the most flexible defenders in the league.

Postecoglou’s Search for Versatility

Ange Postecoglou’s tactical philosophy heavily relies on adaptable players, and Lamptey perfectly fits that mould. His ability to operate primarily as a right-back or right wing-back, while also covering the left-back position, makes him an attractive prospect.

As reported by Football Transfers, Spurs are exploring Lamptey’s potential addition amidst doubts over the long-term future of Pedro Porro. The Spaniard has been linked with Real Madrid, although his form this season has yet to hit the heights of previous campaigns. Similarly, Tottenham’s young left-back Destiny Udogie has struggled for consistency, raising the need for reinforcements.

Brighton’s Willingness to Negotiate

Lamptey’s limited appearances this season—just four in total—underline Joel Veltman’s rise in form, which has kept the Ghanaian international out of his preferred right-back position. This lack of game time has fuelled speculation that Brighton may be open to parting ways with Lamptey, who has proven his quality during his time on the south coast.

However, Tottenham’s acquisition of Lamptey could spell trouble for Djed Spence. The young defender has had an injury-hit spell at Spurs and was excluded from the Europa League squad earlier this season. Despite showing promise in pre-season, Spence has struggled for regular opportunities since joining from Middlesbrough in 2022. A move for Lamptey might further diminish Spence’s chances of making an impact in north London.

Broader Context of Tottenham’s Defensive Plans

The reported interest in Lamptey is part of a broader strategy by Tottenham to solidify their defensive ranks. Rumours suggest the club is also monitoring Bournemouth’s centre-back Illia Zabarnyi as a contingency plan for a possible departure of Cristian Romero. Romero, one of the pillars of Tottenham’s defence, has attracted interest from Real Madrid, and Postecoglou seems intent on preparing for all eventualities.

Adding Lamptey to the mix could provide Postecoglou with the depth and flexibility his system demands, but it raises questions about the club’s current roster. Sergio Reguilon, another Spurs defender, finds himself on the fringes and could seek an exit if opportunities continue to dry up.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a fan’s perspective, this report has generated mixed emotions. Excited Tottenham supporters may feel Lamptey’s signing would bring much-needed versatility and dynamism to the squad. His ability to cover multiple positions is exactly the sort of quality Postecoglou values as he aims to build a team capable of competing at the highest level.

However, there are legitimate concerns about the treatment of existing players like Djed Spence. For a young defender who has endured injuries and limited chances, Lamptey’s arrival could be the final nail in the coffin. Some fans believe Spence deserves an extended run to prove his potential before the club invests in another player in his position.

On the flip side, Brighton fans might feel disappointed about Lamptey’s potential departure. A fan favourite for his attacking bursts and defensive reliability, his exit would leave a void in Graham Potter’s former system—though Joel Veltman’s form has certainly mitigated that concern this season. Still, it’s hard to ignore the frustration of seeing a player of Lamptey’s calibre sidelined.

Overall, while Lamptey represents an excellent addition on paper, Tottenham fans will be cautiously optimistic, given the need to address squad depth without destabilising current players.