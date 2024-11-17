Bayern Star in Demand as Real Madrid and Man United Intensify Pursuit

Alphonso Davies in Manchester United and Real Madrid’s Crosshairs

Alphonso Davies has emerged as one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe, with Manchester United and Real Madrid vying for his signature. Despite recent speculation that Real Madrid have already secured an agreement with the Bayern Munich star, Davies’ agent has dismissed these claims, reigniting interest from other clubs, including United. Meanwhile, Florentino Perez is under pressure to offload Vinicius Junior in a surprise move, adding to Madrid’s transfer drama.

Madrid’s Hunt for World-Class Full-Backs

Real Madrid are actively seeking top-tier full-backs to rejuvenate their squad. With Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal no longer at their peak, the Spanish giants have identified Davies and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as their ideal replacements. The Canadian left-back and the English right-back represent a vision of attacking flair and defensive stability, traits Los Blancos desperately need.

Reports last week suggested that Alexander-Arnold is planning an exit from Anfield, while Madrid are accelerating their pursuit of Davies. Both players’ contracts expire in June, allowing them to negotiate pre-contract agreements from January 1. However, Madrid’s president Florentino Perez faces stiff competition, particularly as Manchester United have now zeroed in on Davies to solve their left-back woes.

Agent Quashes Real Madrid Rumours

Despite whispers of a deal between Davies and Real Madrid, his agent, Nedal Huoseh, has firmly denied any agreements are in place.

“Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true,” he clarified in a statement shared by Fabrizio Romano. “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

🚨🇨🇦 Alphonso Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh tells me: “Done deal with Real Madrid? This is NOT true”. “Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club”. ❗️ “New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect”. pic.twitter.com/DcUHFwPfUQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2024

This revelation offers Manchester United a glimmer of hope. United’s interest in Davies stems from their need to bolster the left flank, especially under Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Davies, with his blistering pace and attacking mindset, could thrive as a wing-back. However, securing his services won’t come cheap. Reports indicate Davies is seeking a £10 million signing-on bonus and a weekly wage of £240,000, a significant financial commitment for any club.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are not giving up without a fight. They remain keen to extend Davies’ contract, aware of the immense challenge of retaining such a coveted player.

Madrid’s Internal Struggles and Vinicius Junior’s Future

While Madrid are keen on Davies, the future of Vinicius Junior has become a surprising subplot. The Brazilian winger is reportedly discontent after missing out on the Ballon d’Or, a development that could shake Madrid’s plans. Sources from Spain suggest preliminary discussions have begun regarding his departure, with Perez’s son, Chivo Perez, advocating for the sale to create space for Kylian Mbappé in his preferred left-wing role.

Selling Vinicius would not only generate funds for Madrid to pursue other elite signings, such as Erling Haaland, but it could also reshape their attacking dynamics. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are monitoring the situation, while Saudi clubs have expressed an interest in luring Vinicius to the Middle East. However, it is difficult to imagine Madrid parting with a player who has played a pivotal role in their recent successes, including two Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns.

Transfer Battles Beyond Davies

Manchester United and Real Madrid could also lock horns over other targets, including Gonçalo Inácio, the Sporting CP defender tipped for greatness. Both clubs are reportedly ready to activate the player’s €60 million release clause. Meanwhile, United have been encouraged to pursue Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, with former striker Louis Saha suggesting the youngster would benefit from more game time at Old Trafford.

United face intense competition in this transfer window, but Davies remains their priority. Whether they can outmanoeuvre Real Madrid and meet the Canadian’s financial demands will likely define their January strategy.