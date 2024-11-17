How To Watch England vs Ireland Showdown for Nations League Spot

England Face Ireland in Pivotal Wembley Clash

England meet the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in their final fixture of 2024, with promotion to the top tier of the Nations League on the line. After an emphatic 3-0 victory over Greece, confidence is surging within the Three Lions’ camp.

This match also marks the end of Lee Carsley’s tenure as interim head coach before Thomas Tuchel assumes the role in January. Carsley’s stewardship has been steady, and he’ll look to end his term on a high.

Harry Kane will return to lead England’s attack, bringing his trademark precision and leadership after starting on the bench in Greece. The Republic of Ireland, meanwhile, arrive at Wembley buoyed by their narrow 1-0 triumph over Finland.

How to Watch England vs Republic of Ireland

TV Channel: The game will air for free on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 4pm GMT, ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Live Stream: Fans can also tune in via ITVX, which offers free streaming with a subscription.

