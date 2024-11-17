Manchester United Backroom Team Finalised as Ruben Amorim Takes Charge

Ruben Amorim Begins Manchester United Rebuild

Manchester United have taken their first significant step under Ruben Amorim, confirming the arrival of his trusted backroom staff from Sporting CP. The 39-year-old coach, renowned for his tactical acumen and youth-focused approach, has officially begun his tenure at Old Trafford after succeeding Erik ten Hag.

Early Ambitions and Vision at Old Trafford

Amorim wasted no time in setting expectations, revealing his ambitions during his first media appearances. He has already emphasised the need for Manchester United’s younger players to shoulder responsibility, laying the groundwork for a culture of discipline and accountability. His clear vision has been further bolstered by the appointment of five key staff members, all of whom played pivotal roles during his time in Lisbon.

New Backroom Team Confirmed

The club announced the additions of Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro, and Paulo Barreira to Amorim’s staff. A statement from Manchester United read:

“Manchester United can now confirm the arrival of five coaches that join the club as part of Ruben Amorim’s backroom team. Carlos Fernandes, Jorge Vital, Adelio Candido, Emanuel Ferro and Paulo Barreira have all made the move from Sporting to United with our new head coach, who began work in Manchester earlier this week.”

These appointments complement the existing coaching set-up, which includes Darren Fletcher, Andreas Georgson, and Craig Mawson. Amorim’s alignment with his staff underlines the strategic overhaul underway at Carrington.

Transition from Van Nistelrooy’s Interim Reign

Amorim’s arrival signals the end of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim spell. The Dutchman’s brief yet effective stint saw United secure three wins and a draw from four matches, but his departure was confirmed shortly after Amorim took charge.

Boost from Bruno Fernandes’ Early Return

Adding to the positive momentum, Bruno Fernandes returned to Manchester earlier than expected after a suspension ruled him out of Portugal’s fixture against Croatia. His early availability offers Amorim a valuable asset as he begins restructuring an underperforming squad.