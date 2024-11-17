Ruben Amorim: “All the people are hungry for success”

Ruben Amorim’s Bold Manchester United Vision: A New Era Beckons

Ruben Amorim’s unveiling as Manchester United’s head coach provided a glimpse into his philosophy and ambitions for one of football’s most storied clubs. Speaking in an exclusive interview on the Old Trafford pitch, Amorim embraced the “massive challenge” ahead but conveyed a sense of calm and belonging, declaring he felt “relaxed” and “at home.”

His appointment comes with high expectations, and his words hinted at a comprehensive plan to reshape the club’s identity and culture. From his connection with United’s hierarchy to his approach to tactics and youth development, Amorim’s arrival promises a fresh perspective for a club striving to regain its former glory.

Embracing the Challenge of Manchester United

“All the people are hungry for success and this is the place I want to be. Also because of that, you can be part of something special, not just one more. And that is something that I really like.”

Amorim’s statement reflects his confidence in taking on one of football’s most demanding roles. Comparisons with Jose Mourinho’s “special one” rhetoric are inevitable, yet Amorim’s approach is distinct. Rather than focusing on self-promotion, the 39-year-old Portuguese tactician aims to position himself as a catalyst for change, much like he did at Sporting Lisbon.

At Sporting, Amorim ended a 19-year title drought, showcasing his ability to revitalise underperforming teams. The challenge at Manchester United is arguably more daunting, with the club’s last Premier League title dating back to 2013. Yet, Amorim’s determination to rebuild United’s identity resonates deeply with fans eager for a return to the summit of English football.

While he didn’t name Manchester City explicitly, his decision to join United underscores his ambition to compete against Pep Guardiola’s formidable side. With his close friend Hugo Viana set to join City, Amorim could have taken an easier path. Instead, he chose to revitalise the red half of Manchester, embracing the magnitude of the task.

Forging Relationships with United’s Leadership

“I feel the connection with the people in the club, and that is very important for me because I want to work with people I like. Sir Jim and Sir Dave, but especially Omar, Dan and Jason. I felt a connection and I felt we are in the same moment. We want to do something special in the special club. That was a key point.”

Amorim’s comments about Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, key figures within INEOS and United’s leadership structure, highlight the collaborative approach he values. His rapport with Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth, and Jason Wilcox further illustrates his alignment with the club’s vision.

This unity within the leadership is significant, as Manchester United embarks on a pivotal phase. Ratcliffe’s influence, particularly in footballing decisions, underscores the need for synergy between the head coach and the hierarchy. Amorim’s belief that he was the first choice for the role reflects his confidence in the project and the trust placed in him by the decision-makers.

“When Manchester United talked to me, Omar, they told me about their plans and you get excited. It’s a real honour because I was the first choice to start that path. It’s a great responsibility. But you feel honoured to be part of that. Manchester United is the engine of the Premier League.”

Shifting the Focus to Identity Over Systems

“A lot of people now talk about the 3-4-3 and the 4-3-3 and all that stuff. But when I think as a player or as a team-mate of Manchester United, it is not a system of formation, it’s the character of the players, the way they see the club. We have to focus on that before everything of how we play, how we press.”

Amorim’s emphasis on identity rather than rigid formations suggests a pragmatic approach to rebuilding Manchester United. His focus on instilling principles, character, and a clear identity mirrors the early stages of Erik ten Hag’s tenure but with an important distinction: Amorim appears to favour simplicity and adaptability.

This philosophy aligns with his history at Sporting, where he balanced tactical structure with player freedom. For United, this means moving beyond recent struggles with recruitment and adapting to the strengths and weaknesses of the current squad. Amorim’s aim to “win time” by winning games underlines his understanding of the immediate pressures he faces while laying the groundwork for a long-term vision.

Backing Youth and Building the Future

“I don’t want to say we need time because we are a young team. They are prepared to cope with the demands of playing for Manchester United. They should be, because they are here. We have to start without fear, without thinking they are not used to playing like this. This is not on my mind. They will start on the first day with our idea, no matter what. That’s the goal.”

Amorim’s confidence in United’s youth offers a promising glimpse into his plans. Players like Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad, Leny Yoro, and Rasmus Hojlund represent a bright future for the club. At Sporting, he successfully developed talents like Gonçalo Inácio and Geovany Quenda, and his track record suggests he will continue to prioritise youth development at Old Trafford.

His preference for a 3-4-3 system may lead to adjustments in United’s academy setup and recruitment strategies, ensuring alignment across all levels of the club. However, Amorim cautioned against expecting immediate results, highlighting the challenge of implementing his ideas within a limited timeframe.

“What I can say is that I think you will see an idea. You will see a positioning. You will see something that we want to reach that kind of level. But we have to know that it’s, like, two trainings before the first match. This is the best league in the world. But if I have to say something to you: you will see an idea. This I can guarantee.”

Amorim’s Poetic Touch

“It’s a funny thing because I like to speak, not too much, but when I speak, I speak from the heart. I think the people feel that it was something just to have fun.”

Reflecting on Cristiano Ronaldo’s playful description of him as a “poet,” Amorim’s eloquence and charisma are evident. His farewell at Sporting Lisbon, marked by an emotional comeback victory and heartfelt gestures from players and fans, encapsulates the deep connections he builds.

For Manchester United supporters, this poetic touch offers hope that Amorim can inspire a new chapter at Old Trafford, one grounded in unity, ambition, and a clear sense of identity. While challenges lie ahead, his calm determination and compelling vision suggest he is ready to take on one of football’s greatest stages.