Report: Aston Villa Set To beat Manchester United in €80m Move For Athletic Club Star

Aston Villa’s Ambitious Transfer Pursuit of Oihan Sancet

Under Unai Emery’s watchful eye, Aston Villa is emerging as a formidable force, both domestically and in Europe. The club’s ambitions continue to grow, fuelled by the astute transfer dealings of their director of football, Monchi. Reports from CaughtOffside suggest that Villa are targeting Athletic Club’s highly-rated attacking midfielder, Oihan Sancet, in what could be a transformative move for the Midlands side.

Sancet’s Release Clause: A Major Hurdle

Sancet’s prowess has not gone unnoticed, with Villa scouts frequently attending Athletic Club games. Emery is reportedly confident the Spaniard’s skill set will thrive in the Premier League. However, acquiring the 23-year-old won’t be straightforward. Sancet has an €80m release clause, which could complicate negotiations.

CaughtOffside sources indicate that Villa’s hierarchy is exploring strategies to work around this substantial fee. Whether they can meet the clause or broker a creative deal remains uncertain, but it’s clear the club is intent on securing a player Emery views as a perfect fit.

Villa’s Rapid Ascent Under Emery

Aston Villa’s current trajectory is impressive. Sitting just one point behind third-placed Chelsea in the Premier League, the team also finds itself competitive in the Champions League group stage, trailing table-topping Liverpool by a single victory. The reported desire of a “World Cup winner to play only for Villa despite offers elsewhere” highlights the allure Emery and Monchi have created at Villa Park.

This pursuit of Sancet signifies the club’s commitment to reaching the next level. As one source put it, “This transfer is therefore being seen as an important step for the club’s future.”

Could Sancet Transform Villa’s Midfield?

Villa fans will be watching closely as January approaches. A move for Sancet represents a bold statement of intent, one that could provide Emery with a creative midfield spark and elevate Villa’s status further in English and European football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Villa supporters, the potential signing of Oihan Sancet sparks expectant excitement. Many will see this as a turning point in the club’s evolution under Emery. The fee might raise eyebrows, but as recent history has shown, significant investments often pay dividends for ambitious clubs. Fans are likely envisioning a midfield partnership blending power, precision, and flair—hallmarks of Sancet’s game.

There’s also a recognition of risk. Meeting Sancet’s release clause could stretch Villa financially, potentially limiting further squad depth. Moreover, adapting from La Liga to the Premier League is never guaranteed. Yet, Emery’s proven track record with Spanish players offers reassurance.

Ultimately, Sancet represents more than just a signing; he symbolizes Aston Villa’s continued rise. Fans are eager to see if the club can deliver this high-profile transfer and keep pace with the elite.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index

Oihan Sancet’s standout performances over the past year have solidified his reputation as one of La Liga’s emerging stars. Using performance data visualised by FBref, we can analyse the Spanish midfielder’s strengths and areas for development. This radar chart highlights his percentile ranks across attacking, possession, and defensive metrics when compared to other attacking midfielders and wingers.

Sancet’s Strengths in Attack and Progression

Sancet’s attacking contributions stand out, especially his non-penalty expected goals (81st percentile) and his non-penalty goals (48th percentile). These figures show his ability to consistently find quality scoring opportunities, though his finishing still has room for improvement.

His progressive passing ability (83rd percentile) and progressive passes received (84th percentile) underscore his vital role in advancing play. This skill set aligns perfectly with Unai Emery’s preference for midfielders who can operate effectively between the lines. His shot-creating actions, sitting in the 57th percentile, suggest he is a creative outlet, though this is an area where Villa might look to see further development if he makes the move to the Premier League.

Possession and Defensive Contributions

Sancet’s possession metrics provide further insight into his well-rounded game. While his touches (37th percentile) and pass completion rate (41st percentile) highlight areas for refinement, his involvement in progressive carries (37th percentile) indicates potential to impact build-up play further with the right system.

Defensively, Sancet’s ability to win aerial duels (79th percentile) and tackle dribblers (57th percentile) stands out. For a primarily attacking midfielder, these defensive contributions suggest he can adapt to the physical demands of English football.

Sancet’s data reflects a balanced profile, with his attacking and progressive qualities particularly impressive. Credit to FBref for the detailed visualisation, which highlights why Sancet has attracted interest from Aston Villa. His ability to adapt and thrive in the Premier League will likely hinge on refining his possession and finishing metrics.