Gilberto Silva: Arsenal Must Sacrifice More to Become Champions

Gilberto Silva’s Blueprint for Arsenal: Winning the Premier League

Gilberto Silva, the legendary member of Arsenal’s “Invincibles,” offered invaluable advice to the current squad during a recent appearance on Sky Sports. Sharing his thoughts on Arsenal’s title aspirations, Silva emphasised the need for an extraordinary level of commitment to realise their championship dreams.

Arsenal’s Current Journey

Speaking on Arsenal’s recent seasons, Silva acknowledged the high expectations placed on the team: “After two years knocking the door of getting close to winning the title… obviously you create an expectation that this can be Arsenal’s year.” However, he didn’t shy away from pointing out the challenges. “It has not been so easy for them as we have seen. They lost some important points but also faced some tough opponents.”

Silva noted the resurgence of Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot as a significant hurdle. “Liverpool is back in a good form with a new manager and the players are responding so well on the field.” With competition intensifying, Silva urged Arsenal to “put even more effort” and seek “something extra” to succeed in the league.

The ‘Something Extra’ Needed to Be Champions

As a member of the iconic Arsenal squad that went unbeaten in the Premier League, Silva’s insights carry weight. He explained the intangible qualities required to triumph: “Sometimes you have all the strategy for the game, the tactics and techniques, but you have to find it in yourself… how much you want it, how much you are willing to sacrifice.”

Silva’s call to action was clear: sacrifice and passion are non-negotiable. “When you want to win things, everybody needs to make the sacrifice. Sometimes you play not only at 100%, but you give your 100% for that day. You have to have the passion for it, the desire to get the points, to push the other guys, and to motivate everyone in the dressing room.”

Edu’s Departure and Arsenal’s Future

Silva also reflected on recent changes at Arsenal, particularly the departure of Edu Gaspar as sporting director. “We exchanged a couple of messages,” Silva said, adding that Edu’s exit came as a surprise. “I think it was a tough decision for him to leave the club… He made a great partnership with Mikel to have a good balance for Arsenal.”

Despite this, Silva maintained optimism for Arsenal’s future. “I hope Edu will be happy with his next challenge, whichever he decides to do,” he said. Silva also reiterated his own connection with the club, continuing in his role as an ambassador.

A Legacy of Leadership

Gilberto Silva’s words encapsulate the essence of Arsenal’s pursuit of greatness. His advice serves not only as a roadmap for the players but also as a reminder of what it takes to create history. Whether it’s through passion, sacrifice, or unity, Silva’s reflections underline the importance of striving for excellence.

In a league where every point matters, Silva’s guidance could be the catalyst for Arsenal to reclaim the glory they last tasted under his leadership. As Silva said, “To be Champions, you have to give something extra.”