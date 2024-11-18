Exclusive: Ruben Amorim Faces This ‘Tough Test’ at Man United, Claims Club Legend

Ruben Amorim Faces ‘Tough Task’ Upon Manchester United Arrival

Excitement is high at Old Trafford at the moment, with Ruben Amorim finally arriving at the club following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag. The 39-year-old head coach will now be preparing for his first game in charge, as the Red Devils face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Sunday.

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister spoke exclusively to EPL Index and shared his thoughts on the appointment of Amorim and the tests facing him…

Amorim’s Credentials

“He’s won a couple of league titles in Portugal,” began Pallister, “The way he turned Sporting around was quite impressive too.” Of course, Amorim became Sporting CP head coach at a time where the Portuguese league was dominated by SL Benfica and FC Porto, so to finish his stint there with two league titles is a solid record.

As well as having success in the league, Amorim also managed to win three Portuguese League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup. That winning mentality is incredibly important, more than ever at a club with the stature of Manchester United.

Pallister also praised the way Amorim has handled the transition from Sporting to United, saying: “I know a lot of the ex-players have been impressed with the way he handled the move from Sporting with such respect.” It’s smaller details like that which can go a long way in building a good reputation right from the start of his tenure.

‘Tough Tests’ on the Horizon

Despite the excitement surrounding Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford, Pallister was also keen to remind us of the tests that are still facing the Portuguese head coach: “He faces a tough task in changing the mentality at the club though and he needs to build a team capable of winning the Premier League.”

The need for a shift in mentality at the club is clear to see with key players like Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes being criticised for their application under former head coach, Erik Ten Hag. As Pallister rightly points out, winning the Premier League title has to be the main priority for Amorim to achieve whilst at the club, with the Red Devils not lifting the trophy since 2013.

Ten Hag Sacking ‘Wasn’t a Surprise’

That lack of success was a huge factor in the decision to sack Ten Hag, points out Pallister. “The main guide behind your progress has to be your performance in the Premier League,” began Pallister, “And where were we when he left? 12th or 13th? It wasn’t good enough.”

“It wasn’t a surprise,” claimed Pallister, “First season was super exciting, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and winning a trophy but the last couple of seasons haven’t been the case.”

Looking Ahead

The attention of all fans and pundits is now firmly locked on Amorim ahead of his first game in charge and whether he can transform United’s fortunes after a tough start to the season. There’s a lot of work to do, but there’s no doubt that INEOS have captured one of the most exciting, young coaches in the world but will the pressure be too much for him? We’ll have to see…