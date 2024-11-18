Report: Crystal Palace to Prioritise New Forward in Transfer Plans

Crystal Palace’s January Plans: Reinforcements on the Horizon

Crystal Palace are reportedly prioritising the addition of an attacking player in the January transfer window, a decision driven by their ongoing struggles in the final third. As GIVEMESPORT revealed, Michael Olise’s departure to Bayern Munich in the summer has left a significant void in creativity and goal contributions for the Eagles, who have managed a paltry eight goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Manager Oliver Glasner faces mounting pressure to find solutions. Despite the summer arrivals of Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr, neither has delivered the impact fans had hoped for. Furthermore, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s inability to replicate last season’s form has compounded the team’s attacking woes, leaving Selhurst Park with little to cheer about.

Creativity Crisis at Selhurst Park

The lack of creative spark has been a glaring issue. Olise, who contributed six assists in just 14 Premier League starts last season, has been sorely missed. To make matters worse, the Eagles also lost Jordan Ayew, their most prolific creator from the previous campaign. Without their contributions, Palace have struggled to break down defences and generate quality chances.

Sources suggest that Palace are exploring cost-effective attacking options for January due to a limited transfer budget. Identifying talent capable of revitalising their attack without overspending will be a challenging but essential task.

What to Expect in the Transfer Market

Fans can expect Palace to scour both domestic and international markets for an economical yet effective solution. A versatile forward capable of both creating and finishing chances would be ideal. The club must act decisively to ensure the second half of the season doesn’t mirror their lacklustre start.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

While Glasner’s defensive structure has kept the team competitive, the lack of creativity in the final third has been frustrating to watch. The acquisitions of Nketiah and Sarr seemed promising, but neither has filled the void left by Olise and Ayew.

The January window represents an opportunity to inject fresh energy into the squad. Palace’s scouting team must focus on versatile attackers who can adapt quickly to Premier League intensity. A player with Championship experience or a rising talent from Europe’s secondary leagues could offer value for money while providing the much-needed spark.

Fans will also hope Glasner can improve the performances of existing players like Nketiah and Mateta. Should the Eagles address their attacking shortcomings, a mid-table finish remains within reach. Without it, however, the spectre of a relegation battle looms uncomfortably close.