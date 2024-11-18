Report: Chelsea Defender Targeted by Juventus Amid Injury Crisis

Juventus Target Chelsea Defender Benoit Badiashile for January Transfer

Juventus have reportedly identified Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile as a potential solution to their defensive injury crisis. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old Frenchman is on a shortlist of centre-backs being considered for a January move to Turin. This comes as Juve face a dearth of defensive options following significant injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

Badiashile’s Limited Role at Chelsea

Badiashile joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in January 2023 and made a solid impression in his debut season. However, his role under Enzo Maresca has diminished. Despite making 18 Premier League appearances last season, the defender has been largely confined to Conference League and Carabao Cup fixtures this term, appearing just once in the league.

With Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill preferred as Maresca’s primary centre-back pairing, and with Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo also in the mix, Badiashile has struggled for regular game time. Still, his performances in European fixtures have showcased his defensive stability, making him an attractive option for Juventus.

Juventus’ Defensive Dilemma

Juve’s defensive woes have left manager Thiago Motta with limited options. The absences of Bremer and Cabal due to anterior cruciate ligament injuries have reduced their backline to Danilo, Federico Gatti, and Pierre Kalulu. While names like Milan Skriniar, David Hancko, and Joachim Andersen are also under consideration, Badiashile offers a mix of experience and potential that could suit Juventus’ needs.

Badiashile’s performances for Chelsea this season may further bolster his case. Although Chelsea exited the Carabao Cup, his contributions in the Conference League have been integral to the team’s three wins in the competition.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Despite limited appearances, Badiashile offers valuable depth in a demanding campaign. As one supporter put it: “Why loan or sell when injuries could leave us short at the back too?”

However, another perspective suggests it might be mutually beneficial. Juventus could provide Badiashile with the consistent game time he needs, while Chelsea might see value in offloading a player not central to Maresca’s plans.

Still, scepticism lingers. Juventus’ financial constraints may lead Chelsea fans to fear they won’t secure a favourable deal. A fan remarked: “Juve will try to bargain us down. Is it worth the hassle for a player we might still need?”

If Chelsea proceed with this deal, clarity on their defensive strategy post-January will be critical.