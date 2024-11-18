Exclusive: Ruben Amorim’s Man United Transfer Plans Revealed – 43-Goal Forward Targeted

Man United Legend is ‘Sure’ Ruben Amorim will Strengthen in January Window

With Ruben Amorim finally arriving at Manchester United this week and the January transfer window fast approaching, speculation is rife regarding his plans to strengthen his side. Former head coach Erik Ten Hag really struggled to get the best out of the squad, which Amorim will also be looking at improving drastically.

We spoke to Manchester United legend Gary Pallister, who spoke about the Red Devils’ January plans and the struggles of the current squad…

Current Squad’s Struggles

Before looking ahead to the January window, Pallister was keen to call out the current squad over their performances so far this season, saying: “Every player should walk onto any football pitch and give everything.”

“These players are playing in front of 70,000 people at Old Trafford, if you can’t get up for a fight there, then I don’t know what will!” said Pallister. As the Man United legend rightly points out, “changing the mentality at the club” will be a “tough test” for Amorim before he can even think of looking into the transfer market.

“Sir Alex Ferguson inspired and got the best out of players, but those days are gone,” continued Pallister, “Players these days just don’t react to it the same way, it’s an issue for modern coaches.”

January Transfer Plans – 43-Goal Forward Inbound?

“I’m sure he will look into the market,” said Pallister, “We’re really lacking a centre-forward with plenty of goals in him.” It’s hard to argue with Pallister’s observations, with Man United only scoring 12 Premier League goals so far this season. Only Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer.

“I’m a fan of Gyokeres, who was up-front for Amorim at Sporting,” said Pallister, “I watched him at Coventry City before moving there and he has always been a handful.” It’s fair to say that Gyokeres has carried on that impressive form over in Portugal, scoring 43 goals across all competitions last season.

The Swedish forward already has 23 goals to his name so far this season, including 16 in 11 league appearances – simply outstanding numbers.

Amorim’s Current Options

“Rasmus Hojlund has had a very stop-start time so far,” pointed out Pallister, “Other than a flurry of goals over a few games last season, he hasn’t been prolific at all.” Again, with just 18 goals in 55 appearances for the Red Devils, it’s hard to disagree with Pallister on this one. After missing the start of the season through injury, Hojlund is currently sat on two goals in 12 appearances this season.

“Joshua Zirkzee has also struggled since signing in the summer,” claimed Pallister, “I also don’t think he’s an out-and-out number nine, which is an issue.” The Dutch youngster got off to a good start as he scored a late winner in Manchester United’s opening Premier League game against Fulham, but has since failed to kick on.

United’s Missed Opportunity

“Harry Kane was the one for me,” admitted Pallister, “Fans were really hopeful of signing him and he would’ve definitely guaranteed goals.” Instead, the 31-year-old completed a move to Bayern Munich, where he has since put up sensational numbers, scoring 61 goals in 61 games.

Now, there’s an argument that there is a serious lack of talent in the centre-forward position, other than the obvious names like Erling Haaland and Kane. Victor Osimhen has also been linked over recent days, as well as Gyokeres and you’d be surprised if United didn’t move for at least one of those in the upcoming transfer windows.