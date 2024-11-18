Report: Aston Villa plot January swoop for top La Liga defender

Aston Villa Eyeing Diego Llorente: A Strategic Upgrade or Risky Gamble?

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Real Betis centre-back Diego Llorente as part of their January transfer plans, with current defender Diego Carlos potentially set for the exit door. According to Football Insider, Unai Emery is ready to shake up his defensive setup after an inconsistent start to the season. While the move for Llorente could be transformative, it faces significant hurdles, including Betis’s reluctance to part with their defensive stalwart.

Defensive Struggles Highlight Need for Reinforcements

Last season, Villa’s defence was a major strength, helping them achieve a plus-10 goal difference after 11 games and a top-five position in the Premier League. Fast forward to this season, and the stats tell a different story. With a goal difference now at zero and Villa languishing in ninth place, it’s evident that their backline needs shoring up.

Llorente, with his pedigree in La Liga, could provide the experience and stability Villa are searching for. However, Football Insider suggests Betis are unlikely to entertain offers for their star defender, casting doubt on Villa’s ability to finalise the deal.

Diego Carlos’ Villa Future in Doubt

In a bid to pave the way for Llorente, Aston Villa are reportedly considering selling Diego Carlos, who joined the club for £26 million in 2022. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Carlos’ time at Villa Park, with the Brazilian starting only 20 Premier League games last season. This term, despite making 11 appearances, he remains behind Ezri Konsa and Pau Torres in Emery’s pecking order.

Tyrone Mings’ return from injury further strengthens Villa’s defensive options, giving Emery enough confidence to sanction Carlos’ departure. This decision aligns with Emery’s vision for a more reliable defensive core.

Other Targets on Villa’s Radar

While the focus remains on Llorente, Villa are exploring other options to bolster their squad. Reports link them to Manchester United’s young left-back Harry Amass, although securing his signature seems challenging due to United’s reluctance to sell. Meanwhile, Villa are said to be in pole position to sign Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and are tracking Spanish midfielder Oihan Sancet. These potential additions signal Villa’s intent to reinforce across multiple areas as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

A Calculated Risk or Misstep?

Letting Carlos go without a guaranteed replacement like Llorente is a bold move. While Emery’s trust in Konsa, Torres, and the returning Mings is evident, it leaves little room for error. Any failure to secure defensive reinforcements could expose Villa to further inconsistencies, jeopardising their ambitions for European qualification.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Diego Llorente’s experience in one of Europe’s top leagues could elevate the defensive stability Villa have sorely missed this season. Fans will be hoping that Emery’s tactical astuteness ensures the team doesn’t falter mid-season due to a lack of squad depth.

Diego Carlos’ departure is bittersweet. While injuries and inconsistent form have limited his impact, fans appreciate his commitment during tough spells. Many supporters, however, share Emery’s concerns about his reliability, making the decision to sell him a pragmatic one. As one fan on social media commented, “Carlos never quite lived up to expectations, but letting him go without securing Llorente feels like playing with fire.”

The broader transfer links also reflect Villa’s growing ambition under Emery. Securing talents like Dewsbury-Hall or Sancet would strengthen their midfield creativity, further reinforcing the team’s depth. However, missing out on primary targets, especially Llorente, could leave fans questioning the club’s ability to compete with top-tier rivals.

Ultimately, Villa’s January moves will be judged by their immediate impact on results. For now, the excitement of potential upgrades outweighs the concerns, but any missteps could shift the narrative quickly. With Emery’s proven record and a proactive board, Villa fans remain cautiously optimistic about the journey ahead.