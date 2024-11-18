Report: Liverpool Injury Updates Ahead of Southampton

Liverpool’s Injury Updates: Key Players Closing in on Returns

Liverpool are inching closer to their return to Premier League action, with a trip to Southampton up next. However, the squad is still grappling with a significant injury list. Arne Slot faces a challenging balancing act as five players remain sidelined. Here’s an update on the progress of these key individuals.

Alisson Becker’s Hamstring Issue

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper has been out since October 5, following a hamstring injury sustained against Crystal Palace. Six weeks later, Alisson remains unavailable, although Caoimhin Kelleher has done an admirable job in his absence.

While there was hope Alisson might return for Southampton, the visit of Manchester City on December 1 seems a more realistic target. Slot has been cautious in providing updates, but supporters will be eager to hear more clarity this week. Liverpool know how crucial their No. 1 will be as the season progresses.

Availability: Likely return after the international break

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Recovery

Vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold avoided the worst-case scenario when he was forced off early against Aston Villa with a hamstring issue. Fortunately, the injury wasn’t severe, but the 25-year-old is still on the road to recovery.

He is targeting a return for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on November 27, or potentially the Premier League encounter with Manchester City just days later. His absence will continue to be felt, particularly in a game like Southampton where his creative spark could make a difference.

Availability: Expected back for Real Madrid or Manchester City

Harvey Elliott Poised for Comeback

Harvey Elliott’s promising season was derailed by a fractured foot sustained while on England U21 duty. Having missed over two months of action, the midfielder is now nearing a return.

Elliott has resumed full training with Liverpool’s U21s, and there is a chance he could feature against Southampton. Slot may decide to ease him back into the squad depending on the availability of other players returning from international duties. The 21-year-old’s return will be a welcome boost for Liverpool’s midfield rotation.

Availability: In contention for Southampton

Federico Chiesa’s Long-Awaited Integration

Federico Chiesa has struggled to get his Liverpool career off the ground. Since arriving in the summer, the Italian has managed just one substitute appearance in the Premier League. His current absence is part of a carefully planned “mini pre-season” to build his fitness and adapt him to Slot’s high-intensity playing style.

The international break has provided an excellent opportunity for Chiesa to make further strides in his preparation. Speaking earlier this month, Slot offered encouragement: “At this moment we expect him back during the international break and then he should be with us after the international break normally.”

Fans are eager to see Chiesa fully integrated into the squad, with his attacking flair potentially becoming a key asset in Liverpool’s title challenge.

Availability: Returning to first-team training soon

Diogo Jota’s Rib Injury

Diogo Jota has been sidelined since suffering a rib injury against Chelsea, but his return is edging closer. Although the Portuguese forward will miss the Southampton clash and the high-stakes meetings with Real Madrid and Manchester City, he could be ready for the trip to Newcastle on December 4.

Slot will undoubtedly be relieved to have Jota back as soon as possible, with the forward’s versatility and goal threat providing Liverpool with added options in attack.

Availability: Aiming for Newcastle away

Navigating a Challenging Period

Liverpool’s injury list presents a significant hurdle for Arne Slot as the team tackles a demanding fixture schedule. While Kelleher has stepped up impressively in Alisson’s absence, and young players like Elliott are returning to fitness, the availability of senior figures like Alexander-Arnold and Jota will be crucial.

As Chiesa begins to integrate and Alisson edges closer to full fitness, Liverpool fans can look forward to seeing a more complete squad in the coming weeks. The timing of these returns will be vital for a season where every match feels pivotal.