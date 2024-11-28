Preview: Premier League Heavyweights Collide at Anfield

Liverpool vs Man City: Premier League Clash at Anfield

The Premier League title race heats up as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. With both teams navigating contrasting fortunes, this encounter could have significant implications for the season.

Liverpool, buoyed by their recent form, have a chance to extend their lead over the champions to 11 points. Meanwhile, City, struggling to find consistency, face what feels like a must-win game to keep their title hopes alive.

Liverpool’s Momentum

Liverpool come into this fixture on a high after a 3-2 victory against Southampton and an impressive midweek triumph over Real Madrid. The win against Southampton opened up an eight-point gap between the Reds and City, providing Arne Slot’s side with a significant cushion.

Adding to their confidence is the strong record they boast at Anfield against City. With their attacking rhythm clicking and an opportunity to deliver a decisive blow to their title rivals, Liverpool will be eager to capitalise.

However, some injury concerns linger. Conor Bradley limped off with a suspected hamstring issue against Real Madrid, and Ibrahima Konaté required treatment post-match. Both players will be assessed ahead of the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made the bench midweek, could return to the starting XI to bolster the Reds’ defence.

Man City’s Struggles

Manchester City’s current form is a cause for concern. Pep Guardiola’s side is winless in six matches across all competitions, an unprecedented slump for the Spanish manager.

The champions suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Tottenham last weekend and squandered a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League to draw 3-3. Fragile at the back and uninspired in attack, Guardiola himself admitted that a loss at Anfield could effectively end their chances of retaining the Premier League title.

City’s squad has been stretched thin by injuries. While Ruben Dias returned to the bench midweek, John Stones remains sidelined, alongside Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb. Guardiola will be desperate for solutions to halt this slide and reignite his team’s campaign.

Prediction and Odds

Liverpool are favourites heading into this game, given City’s recent struggles and the Reds’ formidable Anfield record. While City’s quality means they are always a threat, Liverpool appear poised to exploit their opponents’ vulnerabilities.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-1.

Key Match Details

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 December 2024, 4pm GMT

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Live Stream: Sky Go app (subscribers only)

