Report: Arsenal Have Already Made January Transfer Decision on €20m Defender

Arsenal’s Stance on Jakub Kiwior: Why a January Move Looks Unlikely

TuttoMercato reports that Arsenal are firm in their valuation of Jakub Kiwior, making it clear that any potential suitors must meet their price of over €20 million. As the January transfer window approaches, speculation about the Polish defender’s future has reignited, particularly with interest from Italian clubs. However, Arsenal’s resolve and their defensive strategy under Mikel Arteta suggest that Kiwior is going nowhere this winter.

Arsenal’s Valuation Reflects Strategic Depth

Kiwior has become a crucial part of Arsenal’s defensive framework, serving as the first-choice backup for Gabriel Magalhães. Arteta’s tactical plans often hinge on having reliable depth in defence, especially when competing on multiple fronts. TuttoMercato highlights Arsenal’s refusal to entertain loan offers for the player, underscoring their commitment to maintaining a robust squad.

“Arsenal’s policy does not include the loan of the Pole even in January 2025,” the report states, making it abundantly clear that Kiwior remains integral to the Gunners’ plans.

This insistence comes at a cost for potential buyers. Teams like Bologna and Inter Milan expressed interest in Kiwior last summer but balked at Arsenal’s high asking price. Bologna pivoted to other options, such as Nicolò Casale, while Inter eventually secured Palacios for a fraction of Kiwior’s valuation.

Italian Interest Fails to Materialise

Despite last summer’s flurry of activity, no Italian club has come close to meeting Arsenal’s demands. Bologna and Inter Milan were once front-runners for Kiwior’s signature but fell short due to financial constraints. Other Italian heavyweights, such as Juventus and AC Milan, reportedly showed limited interest. Juventus, in particular, were “not convinced” by the profile, despite manager Thiago Motta’s familiarity with the player from their time at Spezia.

Strong interest from Fiorentina and Napoli offered a glimmer of hope for a deal, but Arsenal’s rigid stance on loans and their valuation have effectively cooled those pursuits. TuttoMercato explains that “Napoli would like him on loan,” but Arsenal’s unwillingness to entertain temporary deals has made negotiations a non-starter.

Arteta’s Long-Term Vision for Kiwior

While Kiwior is yet to secure a regular starting role, Arteta’s faith in the player appears unshaken. The Polish international is valued for his versatility and reliability as a defensive option. Arsenal’s depth, or lack thereof, was laid bare in key moments last season, and it’s clear that Arteta is determined to avoid a repeat.

By pricing Kiwior above €20 million, Arsenal not only safeguard their defensive options but also signal the value they place on the 23-year-old’s potential. This approach ensures that any departure would be offset by significant reinvestment in the transfer market—a move that aligns with Arsenal’s broader strategy under Edu and Arteta.

What Next for Kiwior?

For now, it appears that Kiwior will continue to play a supporting role in Arsenal’s defence. With Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba forming one of the league’s most dependable centre-back partnerships, opportunities for Kiwior may remain limited. However, his ability to step in when needed ensures that Arsenal’s defensive line remains secure during a gruelling season.

As TuttoMercato summarises, Arsenal’s position is firm: “There is no intention of letting him go,” highlighting how central Kiwior remains to their plans. Whether January brings renewed interest or merely another round of speculation, one thing is clear—Arsenal are not budging.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, the club’s stance on Jakub Kiwior is both reassuring and intriguing. Reassuring because it demonstrates that Arsenal have learned the importance of squad depth, especially when competing for titles domestically and in Europe. Kiwior, though not a starter, is an important cog in the wheel, offering reliable cover for Gabriel and Saliba in case of injuries or suspensions.

Yet, the intrigue lies in Kiwior’s potential. At 23, the Polish defender is still developing, and regular game time could accelerate his growth. Arsenal fans may wonder if the club’s refusal to loan him out is hindering his development. A loan spell at a Serie A club, for instance, might offer him the consistent minutes he needs to refine his craft and return as an even better asset.

Furthermore, Arsenal’s valuation of over €20 million is reflective of modern football’s inflated market, but it also hints at their belief in Kiwior’s future potential. For fans, this raises the question: could Kiwior eventually challenge for a starting spot, or will he remain a dependable backup?

As January approaches, Arsenal’s decisions regarding Kiwior will be closely monitored by fans and rivals alike. For now, most Arsenal supporters are likely to side with Arteta and Edu, trusting that the club’s stance will ultimately benefit both the player and the team.