Report: Aston Villa Target Bundesliga Star for €10m Transfer

Aston Villa Eye Nadiem Amiri: A Shrewd Transfer Move?

Aston Villa’s ambitious push under Unai Emery appears to have no bounds, with reports from Bild suggesting the Midlands club are tracking Nadiem Amiri, the dynamic Mainz 05 midfielder. The German outlet states Villa are ‘chasing this Bundesliga star’, sending scouts to monitor the 28-year-old during his standout performance in Mainz’s 3-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. But is this a move that fits the club’s blueprint?

Why Amiri is on Villa’s Radar

Amiri’s contributions to Mainz this season have been pivotal. With 12 appearances in all competitions, his consistency and flair have turned heads in the Bundesliga. Though Mainz’s domestic form has been less than stellar, Amiri’s performances have shone, offering creativity and leadership in midfield.

The German international’s contract with Mainz runs until 2028, but Bild reports that he could be prised away for €10m—a fee described as ‘small change’ for Aston Villa. Such a valuation, given the player’s quality and experience, would undoubtedly pique Villa’s interest.

A move to the Premier League could also reignite Amiri’s international career. Bild suggests a transfer to Villa Park might serve as the perfect platform for him to stake a claim in Germany’s national team once more.

Villa’s Approach: Calculated or Opportunistic?

Unai Emery’s Villa project has been characterised by astute signings, blending proven experience with youthful exuberance. The club’s recent recruitment reflects this balanced strategy. Adding Amiri, a technically gifted midfielder capable of operating across advanced roles, could be a logical extension.

Yet, questions linger. Amiri’s Bundesliga form is solid but not spectacular, and there’s debate as to whether his skillset matches the Premier League’s physicality and pace. Furthermore, while €10m is a modest outlay by top-flight standards, there’s risk in gambling on a player who has yet to establish himself as elite.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis