Report: Arsenal’s Squad Depth Tested by Mounting Injury Concerns

Arsenal Injury Update: Gabriel, Zinchenko, and Calafiori Among Defensive Concerns

Mikel Arteta faces yet another test of Arsenal’s depth as defensive injuries continue to disrupt their season. Following a 1-1 draw at Fulham, the Gunners now shift focus to hosting AS Monaco in the Champions League. With critical players sidelined, Arsenal’s ambitions on multiple fronts are under scrutiny. Here’s the latest on the Gunners’ injury challenges and return prospects.

Defensive Stability Under Threat

Gabriel Magalhães

Arsenal have been forced to adapt in Gabriel’s absence. The Brazilian has missed the last two matches after being substituted at half-time in the win against West Ham United. His physicality and composure have been sorely missed, leaving Arteta hopeful for a swift return.

“I hope [Gabriel will return], but it’s more a question for the doctors and physios,” Arteta admitted. “We are missing a lot of players in the backline. Whatever we put there, they respond, but we know consistency in defence gives us a strong platform.”

Potential return date: Monaco (h), Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Riccardo Calafiori

Like Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori has been unavailable since the commanding 5-2 win over West Ham. The summer signing has impressed in limited outings but finds himself sidelined at a crucial juncture. While Arteta remains optimistic about Calafiori’s return, Arsenal do have cover at left-back, including the resurgent Kieran Tierney.

Potential return date: Monaco (h), Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Oleksandr Zinchenko

The absence of Zinchenko against Fulham came as a surprise, particularly given his involvement in the 2-0 win over Manchester United just days prior. Arteta later confirmed the Ukraine international had picked up an injury, adding to Arsenal’s woes at left-back.

“He got injured as well, unfortunately,” Arteta explained. “We’re missing four left full-backs, but adapting is part of the journey through a season.”

Zinchenko is another player Arteta hopes to have available for the Monaco fixture.

Potential return date: Monaco (h), Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Long-Term Absentees

Ben White

Ben White’s extended absence due to knee surgery continues to be a concern. The procedure, described as successful by Arteta, means Arsenal will be without their versatile defender for several months.

“It’s a process for the first four to six weeks where we have to be cautious,” Arteta said. “Then we’ll see how quickly he can recover.”

Potential return date: Early 2025

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu’s ongoing struggles with injury have been another blow for Arsenal’s defensive depth. The Japan international returned briefly in October but suffered a setback that has kept him out ever since.

Arteta revealed that the club has sent Tomiyasu away for rehabilitation in a bid to accelerate his recovery.

“It’s been tough for him,” Arteta said. “We’re giving him the best opportunity to unlock something to help him get back quickly, but we need to be patient.”

Potential return date: Early 2025

A Season of Adaptation

The injuries have forced Arteta to experiment with his backline, often reshuffling positions and relying on emerging talent. While Arsenal’s defensive resilience has been commendable, the lack of consistency in selection could have lasting effects on their campaign.

With critical matches in both the Premier League and Champions League on the horizon, the Gunners cannot afford further setbacks. The imminent returns of Gabriel, Calafiori, and Zinchenko offer a glimmer of hope, but the prolonged absences of White and Tomiyasu highlight the need for strategic squad management.

Arteta’s pragmatic approach has kept Arsenal competitive, but the challenge of juggling domestic and European ambitions while managing an injury-hit squad remains daunting.