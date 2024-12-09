Report: Man Utd Injury Latest Ahead of key Matches

Man Utd Injury Update: Fernandes, Evans, and Shaw Among Key Concerns

Manchester United find themselves at a crossroads following two consecutive defeats that have raised questions about their resilience under new manager Ruben Amorim. A narrow loss away at Arsenal could be rationalised, but a 3-2 reversal at home to Nottingham Forest has left the Red Devils searching for answers.

As they prepare for a pivotal week, with a Europa League tie against FC Viktoria Plzen and a Manchester derby looming, the injury list adds an extra layer of complexity for Amorim. Here’s the latest on United’s key players and their potential return dates.

Bruno Fernandes Managing Fatigue

Bruno Fernandes, the heartbeat of United’s midfield, was substituted late in the Forest game, sparking concerns over his availability. Amorim, however, downplayed fears, citing fatigue rather than injury as the reason for the captain’s withdrawal.

“Bruno was too tired, and I wanted [Mason] Mount to play that position of second midfielder who opens a bit on the left,” Amorim explained after the game.

Fernandes is expected to return to action soon, a relief for a team reliant on his creativity and leadership.

Potential return date: December 2024

Jonny Evans Yet to Return

Veteran defender Jonny Evans has been sidelined since Amorim’s first match in charge against Ipswich and has yet to resume training. While his absence deprives United of an experienced presence at the back, there is still no clarity on when he will return.

Potential return date: Unknown

Victor Lindelof Close to Comeback

Victor Lindelof’s groin injury, sustained during Sweden’s Nations League clash in November, has kept him out of Amorim’s plans thus far. However, the former Benfica defender is edging closer to a return after resuming training last week.

“Victor returned to training but is not available for tomorrow,” Amorim confirmed before the Forest match. “Maybe the next game, he will be available.”

Potential return date: December 2024

Luke Shaw’s Struggles Continue

Luke Shaw’s challenging season took another unfortunate turn with a fresh setback after his return to action. In an emotional social media post, Shaw expressed his disappointment:

“I’ve been through a lot and had a lot of ups and downs, but this has definitely been my toughest period. I’m absolutely devastated.”

While the club has yet to confirm the specifics of Shaw’s injury, his absence leaves a significant void in United’s left-back position.

Potential return date: Unknown

A Test of Squad Depth

With a pivotal week ahead, Amorim will need to rally his squad, making the best use of available resources. The possible returns of Fernandes and Lindelof provide some encouragement, but the continued absences of Evans and Shaw underscore the need for adaptability.

United’s performances in the coming fixtures will test not only their tactical cohesion but also their ability to overcome adversity. For Amorim, these matches represent an opportunity to instil resilience in a team that has yet to fully settle under his leadership.