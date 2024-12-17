Southampton vs Liverpool: Match Preview, Latest Team News and Score Prediction

Southampton vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup Preview, Kick-off Time, Team News and Predictions

Liverpool continue their quest to defend the Carabao Cup title as they travel to Southampton this Wednesday evening. Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds are building momentum, with recent results underlining their dominance this season. However, a trip to St Mary’s is rarely straightforward, especially for a Saints side desperate for a positive response after a harrowing defeat.

This clash comes at a pivotal time for both clubs. Liverpool, chasing silverware across multiple fronts, are expected to rotate with upcoming Premier League challenges in mind. Southampton, reeling from a humiliating 5-0 home loss to Tottenham and managerless following Russell Martin’s departure, face the unenviable task of halting Liverpool’s progress.

Kick-off Time, Venue and Broadcast Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 8pm GMT

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Main Event

Live Stream: Available for Sky Go subscribers

St Mary’s has often been a fortress for Southampton, but the challenge of taking on a full-strength Liverpool will test every bit of their resilience. Liverpool fans, meanwhile, will be keen to see if Slot’s side can navigate their defensive frailties and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Team News: Injuries and Suspensions

Southampton remain short of options in goal, with Aaron Ramsdale sidelined and Alex McCarthy set to deputise again. Jack Stephens continues his suspension, leaving Jan Bednarek as the likely anchor in defence. Nathan Wood’s impressive showing against Spurs, albeit under difficult circumstances, may see him retain his place. Meanwhile, Adam Armstrong remains key to Southampton’s attack, tasked with capitalising on any rare Liverpool defensive lapses.

For Liverpool, injuries continue to dictate their squad rotation. Andy Robertson’s suspension comes as little surprise, given his recent fitness concerns, while defensive options Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, and Kostas Tsimikas remain unavailable. Diogo Jota remains a doubt after suffering a minor setback in his recovery.

The return of Federico Chiesa to the squad is a potential boost, as the Italian forward featured on the bench during the weekend’s draw with Fulham. Arne Slot, however, will watch the action from the stands after accumulating three yellow cards this season.

Southampton in Crisis Mode

Southampton enter this fixture under immense pressure following their capitulation against Tottenham. All five goals came in a disastrous first half, leading to Russell Martin’s sacking. With no new manager appointed ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, interim guidance will have to suffice.

Saints supporters will hope their team can summon the kind of defiance that often accompanies upheaval, particularly in front of a home crowd. Whether they can resist Liverpool’s relentless press and attacking quality remains doubtful, but adversity sometimes fuels a determined response.

Liverpool Likely to Rotate but Should Progress

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend demonstrated their offensive power but also highlighted ongoing defensive vulnerabilities. With a busy festive schedule on the horizon, Arne Slot is likely to make changes, giving fringe players an opportunity to impress.

Nevertheless, the depth of Liverpool’s squad ensures they remain favourites for the clash. Their fluid attacking options – led by the likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and potentially Federico Chiesa – are expected to expose Southampton’s fragile backline. With or without their first-choice defenders, Liverpool will aim to dominate possession and create chances with their high-tempo style.

Prediction: Southampton vs Liverpool

Southampton’s morale will have been severely tested after the weekend’s thrashing, and Liverpool’s quality will only compound their struggles. Although the Saints might rally with a spirited display under the lights, Liverpool’s superior quality should prove decisive.

Expect the visitors to rotate their squad but still maintain enough attacking firepower to secure a convincing win. A repeat of Southampton’s weekend woes is unlikely, but Liverpool are tipped to advance comfortably.

Prediction: Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool wins: 63

Liverpool’s dominance in recent meetings has been clear, with their attacking flair often overwhelming the Saints. Southampton must defy both history and form to pull off an upset here.