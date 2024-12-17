Arsenal ‘Leading the Race’ to Sign 22-year-old La Liga Star in January – Report

Arsenal Lead Barcelona in Pursuit of Lucien Agoume as Kiwior Eyes January Exit

Arsenal’s transfer strategy continues to evolve as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad while managing potential outgoings. Mikel Arteta’s side has reportedly taken a keen interest in Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume, a move that positions them ahead of Barcelona in the race for the highly-rated French talent. However, the club also faces uncertainty over Jakub Kiwior, with the Polish defender pushing for a move away in January.

Arsenal See Agoume as Partey Replacement

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are closely monitoring Lucien Agoume’s development in La Liga. Agoume, who joined Sevilla from Inter Milan last summer for just €4 million (£3.3m), has impressed with his physicality, technical ability, and versatility in midfield. Often compared to Paul Pogba, the 22-year-old France U21 international has quickly become one of Sevilla’s standout performers.

Arsenal view Agoume as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. Partey’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain, with his contract expiring in 2025 and extension talks reportedly stalled. The Ghanaian midfielder’s injury troubles have also been a concern for Arteta, forcing the club to explore younger, more durable alternatives.

While Barcelona are also in pursuit, Arsenal are currently leading the charge. Crucially, Agoume is understood to favour a move to the Premier League, a factor that could swing negotiations in Arsenal’s favour. Reports suggest he will be available for a reasonable fee in 2025, allowing Sevilla to make a profit on their initial investment without pricing out potential suitors.

“Arsenal are ahead in the race to sign him,” the report confirms. “He would like to move to the Premier League when departing Sevilla.”

With Agoume capable of operating as a deep-lying midfielder or in a more advanced role, Arteta is likely to see him as a key addition to bolster Arsenal’s midfield depth.

Jakub Kiwior Wants Out

While Arsenal plot incoming moves, Jakub Kiwior’s frustration at his lack of game time could see him leave the club in January. Reports from Italian outlet Il Mattino state that the versatile defender “wants to leave Arsenal” and has tasked his representatives with securing a transfer.

Kiwior, who joined Arsenal in January 2023, has struggled to cement a regular spot under Arteta. Despite his ability to play both as a centre-back and left-back, the Polish international has often found himself on the bench. With Napoli expressing strong interest, Kiwior could find a more prominent role under Antonio Conte.

Conte’s Napoli are reportedly in talks with Kiwior’s agency, FairSport, who also represent Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. This existing relationship could facilitate a smooth negotiation process. Napoli are keen to secure Kiwior on a permanent deal, offering him the regular first-team football he desires.

“Kiwior wants to leave Arsenal,” claims the report. “He’s frustrated and wants to be a starter elsewhere.”

With Kiwior’s departure potentially freeing up space, Arsenal could reinvest in defensive reinforcements during the upcoming transfer windows.

Striker Targets: Vlahovic and Joao Pedro

Beyond midfield and defensive adjustments, Arsenal’s search for a striker remains ongoing. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic has long been on Arsenal’s radar, and recent developments suggest the Gunners may finally have a breakthrough.

TEAMtalk reports that contract negotiations between Juventus and Vlahovic’s representatives have stalled, prompting the Italian giants to lower their asking price from €65-70m to around €50-55m. However, Chelsea remain keen on the Serbian forward, meaning Arsenal will face stiff competition.

Additionally, Brighton’s Joao Pedro has emerged as another target. Reports claim that both Arsenal and Liverpool are preparing offers in the region of €55-65m, although Brighton are holding firm with a valuation closer to €70m.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, the reported interest in Lucien Agoume is an exciting development. For years, the midfield has been a recurring issue, with injuries to Thomas Partey exposing a lack of depth in critical matches. Agoume’s physicality and technical skill make him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s system, offering versatility that Arsenal desperately need as they push for major honours.

At just 22 years old, Agoume represents the future. His comparisons to Paul Pogba highlight his ability to influence games both defensively and offensively, and under Arteta’s coaching, he could evolve into a world-class midfielder. Beating Barcelona to his signature would be a statement of intent, further solidifying Arsenal’s standing as one of Europe’s top destinations for emerging talent.

Meanwhile, the Kiwior situation is understandable but disappointing. The Polish defender has shown flashes of quality, yet his limited minutes mean he has struggled to build confidence. A move to Napoli might be the best solution for all parties, particularly if it allows Arsenal to reinvest in other areas.

As for the striker search, the potential signing of Dusan Vlahovic would be a game-changer. Arsenal have lacked a consistent goal-scorer since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure, and Vlahovic’s clinical finishing could be the final piece in Arteta’s title-winning puzzle.

For now, fans will eagerly await further developments, but the signs are clear: Arsenal are building for both the present and the future.