Arsenal and Chelsea Receive Huge Boost in Race to Sign Serie A Forward – Report

Juventus Standstill Opens Door for Arsenal and Chelsea to Move for Vlahovic

Negotiations between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have hit a critical ‘standstill’, a development that has opened a window of opportunity for Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. TEAMtalk reports that Juventus are now seriously considering lowering their asking price for the Serbian forward, whose contract runs until 2026. The decision, seemingly fuelled by tensions between Vlahovic and both manager Thiago Motta and sections of the Juve fanbase, could spark a fierce transfer battle.

Juventus Ready to Adjust Vlahovic’s Price Tag

Vlahovic, who scored his 11th goal of the season with a 95th-minute penalty in Juve’s 2-2 draw against Venezia, continues to produce on the pitch. However, the relationship off it appears strained. According to TEAMtalk, Juventus have grown increasingly open to letting the 24-year-old striker leave, with Thiago Motta reportedly seeking a forward better suited to his tactical style.

The Bianconeri had initially valued Vlahovic at €65-70m (£53.8-58m), but reports suggest they could lower this figure by up to €15m (£12.4m). This reduced price tag makes the Serbian international an even more enticing prospect for interested parties such as Arsenal and Chelsea. Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation, adding further urgency for any Premier League sides to act.

While Chelsea have asked for fresh details about the player’s situation, TEAMtalk notes their interest is still in its infancy. Arsenal, on the other hand, have maintained long-standing admiration for Vlahovic, having pursued him before his move to Turin in January 2022. With the financial landscape now more favourable, the Gunners may finally seize their chance to land the 6ft 3in forward.

Tensions and Tactical Conflicts at Juventus

Signs of unrest between Vlahovic and Juventus were highlighted during and after the Venezia draw. Italian outlets reported that Juve fans showed their frustration post-match, directing angry jeers at the players. Vlahovic, unwilling to ignore the criticism, responded sarcastically by holding up his thumb towards the stands.

The friction has also extended to the training ground. Motta’s preference for a striker with defensive capabilities has clashed with Vlahovic’s strengths and style of play. Last month, the Serbian forward gave a telling interview after international duty, revealing his preference for playing alongside another striker:

“Yes, I like to play with another striker on the side. It also depends on the coach… I can’t run so much. Because then I am not fresh in the final third.”

This subtle dig at Motta’s demands reflects Vlahovic’s frustration with his role as Juve’s sole striker. For a player of his physical stature, his focus remains on finishing chances rather than being dragged into excessive defensive work.

Arsenal and Chelsea: Why Vlahovic Fits the Bill

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements. Arsenal, despite their recent success under Mikel Arteta, still lack a clinical target man who can dominate in the air and finish with authority. Vlahovic’s ability to operate as a focal point would perfectly complement Arsenal’s creative midfield, spearheaded by Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain in a state of transition. While they have invested heavily in young talent, goalscoring remains an Achilles heel. Vlahovic’s proven track record in Serie A – 11 goals in 19 games this season alone – would bring the kind of reliability the Blues have lacked since Diego Costa’s departure.

If Juventus are indeed ready to lower their asking price, both clubs may view this as a rare opportunity to sign a world-class striker entering his prime years. However, competition from Atletico Madrid could complicate matters, particularly if Vlahovic prioritises Champions League football.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Arsenal fan’s perspective, Vlahovic’s potential availability is thrilling news. The club has long craved a forward who can combine physical dominance with clinical finishing, and Vlahovic fits that mould perfectly. His towering presence and instinctive eye for goal could be the final piece of the puzzle for a team looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Imagine Vlahovic receiving service from the likes of Saka, Odegaard, and Gabriel Martinelli – it’s a tantalising thought. While Gabriel Jesus has provided quality and versatility, his lack of goals in big moments has been a lingering issue. Vlahovic would offer a different dimension, particularly in matches where Arsenal need a Plan B against compact defences.

For Chelsea fans, there’s cautious optimism. While Vlahovic’s arrival would undoubtedly boost their attack, it’s clear that the squad requires more than just a striker to regain their former glory. Still, adding a proven goalscorer to the mix could accelerate their rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino.

If Juventus lower their demands, Arsenal must pounce. A world-class striker doesn’t become available every day, and Vlahovic’s talent could be the difference between title challenges and near-misses.