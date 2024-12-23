Report: Liverpool Injury Concerns Narrow as Players Near Return

Liverpool Injury Update: Latest News on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley Return Dates

Liverpool find themselves in an enviable position as the Premier League leaders during the festive season. Alongside their impressive form, the Reds are beginning to see positive developments regarding their injury list.

After a thrilling 6-3 victory over Spurs on Sunday, Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the table to four points, with a game in hand. Manager Arne Slot has also been buoyed by the returns of Harvey Elliot and Kostas Tsimikas, reducing the number of sidelined players to just two. Here is the latest update on Liverpool’s remaining injury concerns.

Ibrahima Konate’s Recovery Progress

Ibrahima Konate’s absence has been felt since he picked up an injury in last month’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid. Unfortunately, Slot has been unable to provide a clear timeline for the French defender’s return.

Addressing the situation last week, Slot said: “These are the two that are still ‘in the red’, so they don’t train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don’t train with the team yet.” He added: “That is, what I’ve said before, quite difficult. We thought, I thought, that [Diogo] Jota would have been back a bit earlier already and sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Conor Bradley’s Fitness Journey

Northern Irish full-back Conor Bradley also sustained his injury during the same victory against Real Madrid. A hamstring issue has kept him out of action, with Slot confirming that he, too, remains weeks away from rejoining the squad.

“[Bradley and Konate] will both be out for a few weeks,” the Liverpool boss revealed earlier this month. Slot elaborated last week: “Sometimes they join [training] and then they are like, ‘I’m not completely ready to start yet.’ So, let’s wait and see but we have very good rehab personnel over here and they’ve done some good work already with Alisson [Becker] and a few others.

“The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It’s more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards. Until now they have done really well and hopefully with Conor and Ibou the same thing happens.”

Potential return date: January 2025

Conclusion

Liverpool’s injury woes appear to be lessening at just the right time. With key players nearing full fitness, the Reds are well-positioned to maintain their momentum in both domestic and European competitions. Fans will undoubtedly be eager for Konate and Bradley’s returns, knowing that their reintegration could further strengthen an already formidable squad.