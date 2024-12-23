Newcastle United Receive Huge Boost in Race to Sign £25m AC Milan Star – Report

Newcastle on Red Alert for Tomori as Milan Star Eyes Premier League Return

Newcastle United could be on the brink of a significant transfer coup, with AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori reportedly seeking a move back to the Premier League. According to insights from TEAMtalk, the defender is open to exiting the Serie A giants, potentially paving the way for a transfer to the Magpies.

Tomori’s Journey from Indispensable to Transferable

Fikayo Tomori, who joined AC Milan in January 2021 and quickly became a key figure, now finds himself reassessing his future. Initially brought in on loan, his compelling performances persuaded Milan to secure his services permanently for £25 million in July 2021. Despite his high status, Tomori is now considered a backup, playing only 13 minutes in Serie A since mid-October.

Sources close to the player revealed that Tomori has instructed his team to prioritize discussions with Premier League clubs, indicating a strong preference to return to England. Newcastle, having monitored the defender for some time, appears to be in a prime position to negotiate his return.

Newcastle’s Strategic Advantage

Newcastle United’s interest in Tomori isn’t new, but recent developments have bolstered their chances significantly. Milan’s shifting perspective on the player, now viewing him as transferable, aligns well with the Premier League side’s valuation, believed to be around €30 million. This valuation is deemed reasonable by Newcastle, setting the stage for potential transfer negotiations.

Milan’s readiness to sell, especially to a non-Serie A club, puts Newcastle at an advantage over other interested parties, including Juventus. With Milan preferring not to strengthen a domestic rival, Newcastle’s position in the transfer market is further solidified.

Milan’s Defensive Reassessment

While Newcastle gears up for a possible acquisition, Milan is not sitting idle. The club is actively scouting potential replacements, with particular attention to the French market. Notable targets include Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia, Bafode Diakite of Lille, and Ousmane Diomande of Sporting CP. This proactive approach by Milan underscores their readiness to refresh their squad, possibly accommodating Tomori’s departure.

Impact on Newcastle’s Defensive Strategy

Should Newcastle secure Tomori, it would be a significant boost to Eddie Howe’s defensive options. Tomori’s Premier League experience and his proven capabilities at an international level would be invaluable additions to the Magpies’ backline. This potential move also reflects Newcastle’s ongoing commitment to strengthening their squad, aiming for stability and improved performances in domestic and European competitions.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a passionate Newcastle United supporter, the prospect of Fikayo Tomori donning the black and white stripes is nothing short of exhilarating. Tomori’s pedigree and his experience in both the Premier League and Serie A could be exactly what we need to solidify our defence. His pace, tactical awareness, and ability to play out from the back would complement our current setup perfectly.

Seeing Newcastle positioned to potentially outmaneuver a club like Juventus in the transfer market is a testament to the club’s growth and ambition under the current management. At a valuation of around €30 million, Tomori represents not just a strategic acquisition but also a statement of intent from our club. With the January window approaching, every Newcastle fan will be eagerly watching, hopeful that Tomori can be lured back to England, where he belongs—ideally, at St. James’ Park.