Player Ratings: Fernandes Red Card Proves Costly as Wolves Beat Manchester United

Wolves Triumph Over Manchester United on a Foggy Boxing Day

Wolves breathed life into their Premier League survival hopes with a well-earned 2-0 victory over ten-man Manchester United at Molineux. The victory lifts Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the relegation zone, leaving Manchester United grappling with their third consecutive league defeat in a season where consistency has eluded them.

Wolves Capitalise on Fernandes’ Red Card

The opening 45 minutes at Molineux were a cagey affair, with both sides struggling to find any fluency. A dense fog descended over the stadium, shrouding the pitch in a murky haze and perhaps mirroring the quality of play. The first half ended without incident, setting up a crucial second half for two sides desperate for points.

The turning point came moments after the restart when Manchester United’s captain, Bruno Fernandes, received a second yellow card, reducing his side to ten men. Wolves immediately seized the initiative, pressing their numerical advantage and forcing errors from the visitors.

Matheus Cunha broke the deadlock in spectacular style, curling a corner kick directly into the top corner in the 58th minute. It was a moment of brilliance in a match defined more by grit than guile. Despite their dominance in possession, Wolves found it difficult to add to their lead until deep into stoppage time when substitute Hwang Hee-chan coolly slotted home to seal the points.

United’s Struggles Continue

Manchester United’s performance was symptomatic of their season—moments of promise undone by lapses in discipline and cohesion. Fernandes’ dismissal left United scrambling for a foothold. Although they mounted a late rally, Wolves’ defensive solidity, led by an inspired performance from goalkeeper Jose Sa, ensured the visitors left empty-handed.

United’s attacking options faltered against a determined Wolves defence. Rasmus Hojlund, tasked with leading the line, struggled to make an impact, while efforts from substitutes Christian Eriksen and Antony couldn’t break through. The result leaves Manchester United in a precarious position, far from the form expected of a club with their ambitions.

Player Ratings

Wolves:

Jose Sa: 8.8

Matt Doherty: 8.2

Santiago Bueno: 7.2

Toti Gomes: 8.0

Nelson Semedo: 7.4

Andre: 8.3

Joao Gomes: 6.4

Rayan Ait-Nouri: 6.7

Goncalo Guedes: 6.1

Jorgen Strand Larsen: 6.3

Matheus Cunha: 8.7

Manchester United: