Player Ratings: Salah and Gakpo Star in Liverpool’s Victory Over Leicester

Liverpool Overcome Early Leicester Scare to Extend Premier League Lead

In a Boxing Day clash that began under a shroud of fog at Anfield, Liverpool came from behind to claim a commanding 3-1 victory over Leicester City. The Reds extended their lead at the Premier League summit to seven points, while Leicester sank deeper into the relegation zone.

Early Setback Tests Liverpool’s Resolve

Leicester City stunned Anfield early on when Jordan Ayew capitalised on a defensive lapse. Andy Robertson, typically a pillar of stability, was turned inside out by Ayew, who coolly slotted past Alisson in the sixth minute. The early strike highlighted Liverpool’s shaky start but also set the tone for a spirited response.

Liverpool dominated possession but were left frustrated as both Robertson and Mohamed Salah rattled the woodwork in the first half. Just as the home side seemed destined to head into the break trailing, Cody Gakpo delivered a moment of brilliance. Cutting in from the left, the Dutchman curled a precise effort past Leicester’s third-choice goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk in first-half stoppage time.

Second-Half Dominance Secures the Points

The Reds wasted no time asserting control after the interval. Curtis Jones, marking his 100th Premier League appearance, capitalised on relentless pressure to score from close range just four minutes into the second half. The goal epitomised Liverpool’s suffocating play, with the defensive duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez positioned menacingly high up the pitch.

Leicester, pinned back for much of the half, rarely ventured beyond their own third. Mohamed Salah ensured the victory with his 82nd-minute strike, deftly finishing a pass from Gakpo to notch his 19th goal of the season. The Egyptian forward’s performance underlined his enduring importance to Liverpool, even as contract uncertainty looms.

Leicester’s Struggles Highlight Liverpool’s Strength

Leicester, who failed to register a shot after the 10th minute, struggled to contend with Liverpool’s relentless tempo. Despite Ayew’s early brilliance, the visitors offered little else. Leicester’s defensive frailties were exposed repeatedly, a concern as they now sit firmly in the relegation zone following Wolves’ earlier win over Manchester United.

In contrast, Liverpool showcased the depth and versatility that have made them league leaders. With another match looming against West Ham, Arne Slot’s side has the opportunity to further widen their gap over second-placed Chelsea, who face Ipswich later in the week.

Player Ratings

Liverpool:

Alisson: 6.5 – Largely untroubled after Ayew’s opener.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7.8 – Delivered a controlled performance with key forward runs.

Joe Gomez: 7.9 – Dominated defensively and supported attacks effectively.

Virgil van Dijk: 7.8 – Commanding as ever, a calming presence.

Andy Robertson: 7.9 – Recovered from his early error to contribute significantly.

Ryan Gravenberch: 7.1 – Solid in midfield, breaking up play.

Alexis Mac Allister: 8.6 – Orchestrated the midfield with two assists.

Curtis Jones: 7.9 – A goal on a milestone appearance, key to Liverpool’s momentum.

Mohamed Salah: 8.6 – Clinical and composed, a decisive performance.

Darwin Nunez: 6.7 – Industrious but lacked the final touch.

Cody Gakpo: 8.8 – A constant threat, delivered a sublime equaliser.

Leicester City: