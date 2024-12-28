Report: Could Inter Striker Be Liverpool Key Signing This Summer?

Marcus Thuram: Inter’s Rising Star Drawing Premier League Attention

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram is enjoying a stellar Serie A campaign, already netting 12 goals, just shy of his total from last season. As highlighted by Calcio Mercato, Thuram has transformed into a leader for the Nerazzurri, stepping up as their top scorer amid Lautaro Martinez’s struggles in front of goal. This marks a significant evolution from his days at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he thrived as an outside striker, to now leading the line as Inter’s “first striker.”

Interest from Europe’s Giants

The Frenchman’s remarkable form hasn’t gone unnoticed. Several European heavyweights are closely monitoring his progress. Despite Thuram’s public commitment to Inter, where he has a contract until 2028, his €85 million release clause makes him an enticing prospect for clubs seeking a proven forward.

“I’ll say it clearly: it will never happen that I leave Inter by taking advantage of the clause, due to the relationship I have with everyone here,” Thuram told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “That figure is put there, but I will never be the only one to choose. And if something comes along, there will always be a discussion with the club.”

Among the suitors are Arne Slot’s Liverpool, currently dominating the Premier League and Champions League standings. The Reds’ interest in Thuram is no surprise, given their attacking ambitions and Thuram’s World Cup credentials. Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the fray, reportedly seeking attacking reinforcements as Gonçalo Ramos and Kolo Muani struggle to deliver consistently.

The Value of Thuram’s Release Clause

Inter signed Thuram on a free transfer in 2023, capitalising on his availability after a knee injury disrupted his move elsewhere. With an €85 million release clause, a potential departure would represent a significant profit for Inter, considering the modest €8 million agent commissions involved in his initial signing. As Simone Inzaghi’s side looks to challenge for honours, losing Thuram would be a blow, but the financial windfall could provide ample room for reinvestment.

Liverpool’s Ambitions and Thuram’s Fit

Liverpool’s interest aligns with their aspirations to maintain dominance both domestically and in Europe. Slot’s system has revitalised the Reds, but questions remain about their depth in attack. Thuram’s versatility and ability to lead the line could provide the firepower needed to sustain their success.

Meanwhile, PSG’s pursuit adds another layer of intrigue. Their underperforming forward line has left them searching for solutions, and Thuram’s performances in Serie A suggest he could be the dynamic presence they need.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Liverpool Fans: Thuram’s potential arrival at Anfield is thrilling. The Frenchman’s ability to score goals, combined with his adaptability, seems tailor-made for Arne Slot’s high-octane system. Adding him to Liverpool’s attacking options could solidify their dominance in both the Premier League and Europe. Fans will undoubtedly hope that the club moves swiftly to secure his signature before rivals like PSG can act.

Sceptical Inter Supporters: For Inter fans, the idea of losing Thuram just as he’s reaching his peak is disheartening. While the release clause would bring much-needed funds, replacing his goals and leadership won’t be straightforward. Many will argue that retaining Thuram should be the club’s top priority, especially if they hope to compete at the highest level.

Expectant PSG Supporters: PSG’s interest comes with its own pressures. The club’s supporters are growing impatient with their current forwards, and Thuram’s signing would represent an ambitious move to regain their dominance. However, fans may also question whether he can replicate his Serie A form in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Thuram’s next move will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of whichever club secures him, making this one of the most intriguing transfer sagas to watch.