Everton Face Dilemma Over Calvert-Lewin Amid Transfer Links

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin Could Exit Amid Fiorentina and Newcastle Links

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin is once again at the centre of transfer speculation, with Harry Watkinson from TeamTalk highlighting growing interest from Fiorentina, Newcastle United, and potentially West Ham. The 27-year-old striker, whose contract expires next summer, could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January, opening the door for a move to Serie A or the Premier League rivals.

Foreign Clubs and Premier League Rivals Circle

Fiorentina appear to be leading the race among non-Premier League suitors. Their interest reflects a clear recognition of Calvert-Lewin’s talents, despite a challenging few seasons plagued by injuries and inconsistent form. The Italian side might offer him the opportunity to rejuvenate his career in a league renowned for its tactical depth and slower tempo, which could suit the forward’s style.

Closer to home, Newcastle United have not concealed their admiration for the striker. As Watkinson explains, Newcastle nearly sealed a deal for Calvert-Lewin last summer, but negotiations faltered over the forward’s reported wage demands, which exceeded £100,000 per week. While Newcastle maintain a rigid wage structure, the door remains ajar for renewed talks should the striker fail to sign an extension with Everton.

West Ham’s involvement, though less developed, highlights the increasing demand for reliable strikers in the Premier League. The Hammers, keen to bolster their attacking options, see Calvert-Lewin as an alternative to higher-priced targets like Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. However, West Ham must weigh their financial limitations against the striker’s likely wage expectations.

Everton’s Conundrum: Keep or Sell?

For Everton, the situation is precarious. Under new ownership by The Friedkin Group, the club faces an uphill battle to maintain financial stability while adhering to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation further complicates matters, as Everton risk losing him for free in the summer unless they sell him in January.

However, selling Calvert-Lewin mid-season poses risks on the pitch. Despite scoring just two goals in 17 appearances this term, he remains integral to Sean Dyche’s plans. Dyche values his physical presence and ability to lead the line, qualities that are difficult to replace in a January window notorious for inflated prices and limited options.

Watkinson reports that Everton’s new owners are inclined to keep Calvert-Lewin, gambling on the hope of securing a higher-quality replacement or convincing him to renew. The Friedkin Group’s ongoing 100-day review of the club suggests a cautious approach to player sales and acquisitions. Any decisions regarding Calvert-Lewin will need to balance long-term planning with immediate footballing needs.

Financial Challenges Loom

Everton’s financial woes also cast a shadow over this situation. The club narrowly avoided relegation last season and breached profit and sustainability rules, leading to heightened scrutiny of their financial dealings. While the Friedkin Group has stabilised the club’s debt, big-money signings or lucrative wage offers seem off the table.

With eight first-team players, including Calvert-Lewin, approaching the end of their contracts and four loanees requiring decisions, Everton’s January window is shaping up to be critical. The inability to secure significant transfer funds by selling players like Calvert-Lewin could limit their ability to reinforce the squad and maintain competitiveness in the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From an Everton fan’s perspective, the situation with Calvert-Lewin reflects the club’s broader struggles to transition from mediocrity to stability under new ownership. While losing Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer is far from ideal, many fans may question whether he still represents value for the club given his injury record and fluctuating form.

The decision to hold onto him until the summer carries risks. If he departs without contributing significantly to Everton’s survival fight, it could be seen as another example of poor asset management. On the other hand, selling him for a cut-price fee in January might leave the squad dangerously thin in attack, jeopardising their Premier League status.

From a Newcastle supporter’s perspective, Calvert-Lewin could be a shrewd addition—provided the wage demands are reasonable. His aerial prowess and physicality align well with Eddie Howe’s tactical setup. However, the Magpies must weigh whether he is worth revisiting, particularly given his injury history.

For a Liverpool fan, the intrigue lies in how Everton navigate this dilemma. Calvert-Lewin has been a thorn in Liverpool’s side in Merseyside derbies but has failed to consistently replicate that form against other opponents. A move to Fiorentina or West Ham might be the best outcome for all parties, freeing Everton to reinvest in a younger, more reliable forward.