Leicester vs Man City: Kick-off, Prediction, Team News, and Odds

Manchester City are under pressure as they head to the King Power Stadium for their final Premier League match of 2024. A frustrating 1-1 draw against Everton last time out marked only one win in nine league matches for Pep Guardiola’s side. Erling Haaland’s missed penalty summed up City’s struggles in front of goal, leaving them 12 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured a torrid run under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. Three consecutive defeats have left them reeling, with 10 goals conceded in the process. This fixture offers City an opportunity to rediscover their form, but it’s not without challenges.

Kick-off Time and Where to Watch

Leicester vs Man City is set for a 2.30 pm BST kick-off on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the King Power Stadium.

For fans in the UK, the match will be televised live on Sky Sports. Those preferring to stream the game can do so via the Sky Go app or website. For real-time updates and coverage, Standard Sport’s live blog will follow every development.Wherever you are in the world, catch all the action live with Liberty Shield VPN, ensuring secure and unrestricted access to your favourite sports coverage.

Team News: Leicester and Man City

Manchester City are monitoring the fitness of key players ahead of this crucial encounter. Kyle Walker remains doubtful due to flu, while Ederson, John Stones, Matheus Nunes, and Jack Grealish are sidelined with injuries. On a brighter note, Nathan Ake is expected to return to the starting lineup, while Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, who featured off the bench against Everton, should start.

Leicester, already struggling with form, face a further blow with Jordan Ayew suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card. This opens the door for Patson Daka or Jamie Vardy to lead the line, provided they overcome their own fitness issues.

Prediction: Can City Bounce Back?

Manchester City’s recent form in the Premier League has raised questions, but this match against a defensively vulnerable Leicester side could offer a chance for redemption. Leicester’s defence has been porous, conceding 10 goals in their last three outings, making them susceptible to City’s attacking prowess.

Despite their generosity at the back, City are still creating chances, and this might be the game where everything clicks. Leicester are capable of finding the net, especially at home, but City’s overall quality should see them secure a much-needed win. A 3-0 scoreline in favour of the champions seems a likely outcome.

Closing Thoughts

This clash pits two teams desperate for a positive result, albeit for different reasons. Manchester City are clinging to faint hopes of narrowing Liverpool’s lead, while Leicester aim to halt their slide under van Nistelrooy. The King Power Stadium will be the stage for what could be a defining match for both teams as 2024 comes to a close.