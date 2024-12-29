Tottenham vs Wolves: Premier League Preview and Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their final game of 2024. Ange Postecoglou’s side is under increasing pressure after a dismal run of form that has left Spurs lingering in 12th place in the Premier League table. Wolves, on the other hand, are in a more positive position, looking to cap off their year with another strong performance.

Kick-off Time, Venue, and How to Watch

The match is scheduled for 3 pm BST on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised live in the UK. However, you can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Dan Kilpatrick providing on-ground analysis.

Team News and Line-ups

Spurs are facing a mounting injury crisis, particularly in defence. The absence of key players like Ben Davies, Djed Spence, and potentially Radu Dragusin has left Postecoglou with limited options. In a desperate move, Yves Bissouma may once again deputise in defence alongside Archie Gray.

For Wolves, the outlook is far more optimistic. Mario Lemina could return to bolster their midfield after a calf injury, while Hwang Hee-chan, fresh from scoring against Manchester United, is pushing for a start.

Prediction and Key Matchups

Tottenham’s recent struggles have been compounded by defensive frailties and a lack of cohesion in attack. Their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest highlighted their inability to convert chances and exposed the vulnerabilities in Postecoglou’s high line.

Wolves, in contrast, are a well-drilled side under Gary O’Neil, with a clear plan to exploit opponents on the break. They are expected to capitalise on Tottenham’s weakened backline and could find joy with their quick transitions.

That said, Spurs are still capable of creating chances, particularly through their wide players and midfield runners. However, Wolves’ compact defensive setup and ability to hit on the counter make them favourites to snatch points.

Prediction: Wolves to win 2-1.

Head-to-Head and Form

Tottenham have historically had the upper hand in this fixture, but recent form tells a different story. Wolves have been more consistent, with a clear identity and confidence in their approach, while Spurs’ four defeats in five games have seen them slip down the table.

For Spurs to take anything from this game, they’ll need to find a way to shore up their makeshift defence while rediscovering their attacking rhythm. Wolves, meanwhile, will be content to stay compact, frustrate Spurs, and take their chances when they come.

This match represents a pivotal moment for Tottenham as they look to salvage something from a disappointing December. For Wolves, it’s an opportunity to maintain momentum and end 2024 on a high note.

