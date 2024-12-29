Liverpool Dominate in Style with 5-0 Victory over West Ham

Liverpool’s relentless march towards Premier League glory continued at the London Stadium with a commanding 5-0 victory over West Ham United. The result underlined the gulf in class between the two sides, despite only 12 league places separating them.

Arne Slot’s men showcased their clinical efficiency and attacking brilliance, leaving West Ham searching for answers. This was a victory as emphatic as it was inevitable, further solidifying Liverpool’s status as the team to beat this season.

Salah Stars as Liverpool Establish Early Control

Liverpool wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Mohamed Salah testing Alphonse Areola inside six minutes. The West Ham goalkeeper was called into action repeatedly, denying Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz before the breakthrough arrived.

Diaz, epitomising Liverpool’s hunger, capitalised on his own loose pass to score in the 30th minute, slotting the ball into the bottom corner. His determination set the tone for a side that has made high-energy pressing their trademark under Slot.

Salah, in vintage form, continued to torment West Ham’s defence. Nutmegging Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman, Salah delivered a perfectly weighted pass for Cody Gakpo to double the lead just before half-time. Moments later, Salah himself added a third, ensuring Liverpool headed into the break with an unassailable advantage.

Second Half Dominance and Alexander-Arnold’s Influence

Liverpool picked up in the second half where they left off, with Trent Alexander-Arnold adding a fourth goal via a deflected shot. The full-back’s influential performance highlighted his pivotal role in Liverpool’s attacking philosophy.

West Ham, despite their best efforts, offered little resistance. Mohammed Kudus and Emerson showed glimpses of quality, but the hosts lacked the composure to capitalise on fleeting opportunities.

As the match progressed, Liverpool treated the game as a controlled warm-down exercise. Substitutes, including Diogo Jota, injected fresh energy, and it was Jota who rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute. His clinical finish secured a second 5-0 triumph over West Ham this season.

What This Result Means

Liverpool’s statement win emphasises their credentials as Premier League frontrunners. Salah, with his dazzling display, reminded the footballing world of his enduring class. Slot’s side exudes balance, creativity, and resilience, qualities that will be crucial as they chase domestic and European honours.

For West Ham, the result magnified their struggles. Defensive lapses and a lack of cutting edge in attack left David Moyes’ side exposed. While Mohammed Kudus and Emerson impressed in patches, the Hammers face significant challenges to turn their season around.

Player Ratings

West Ham United

Alphonse Areola: 5.3/10

Vladimir Coufal: 5.1/10

Konstantinos Mavropanos: 5.3/10

Max Kilman: 5.0/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5.5/10

Lucas Paqueta: 4.7/10

Edson Alvarez: 5.1/10

Carlos Soler: 5.5/10

Mohammed Kudus: 6.4/10

Jarrod Bowen: 5.6/10

Emerson: 6.7/10

Substitutes:

Jean-Clair Todibo (46′ for Alvarez): 6.6/10

Niclas Fullkrug (46′ for Coufal): 6.2/10

Crysencio Summerville (60′ for Bowen): 6.1/10

Andy Irving (73′ for Soler): 6.0/10

Luis Guilherme (81′ for Kudus): N/A

Liverpool

Alisson: 7.2/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 8.8/10

Joe Gomez: 6.7/10

Virgil van Dijk: 7.8/10

Andy Robertson: 7.1/10

Ryan Gravenberch: 7.6/10

Alexis Mac Allister: 8.4/10

Curtis Jones: 7.8/10

Mohamed Salah: 9.3/10

Luis Diaz: 7.9/10

Cody Gakpo: 7.9/10

Substitutes: