Wolves Snatch Late Equaliser as Tottenham Stumble Again

Tottenham Hotspur’s season continued to tread familiar ground as they dropped points late on against Wolverhampton Wanderers. A pulsating encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw, with Jorgen Strand Larsen’s 87th-minute strike leaving the hosts frustrated and Wolves buoyed.

Tottenham’s Defensive Woes Surface Again

The match began with Wolves striking early. Hwang Hee-chan capitalised on a cleverly orchestrated set piece, rifling the ball past Fraser Forster in the seventh minute. Tottenham’s defensive frailties, particularly at home, were glaringly evident once more. Opta revealed that this was the 15th Premier League home game in 2024 in which Spurs have conceded first – an unenviable record.

However, Spurs responded swiftly. Rodrigo Bentancur, a commanding presence in midfield, restored parity in the 12th minute with a towering header from Pedro Porro’s pinpoint corner. The equaliser stabilised Tottenham’s footing, but defensive lapses remained a lingering concern.

Missed Opportunities and Fragile Leads

Tottenham had an excellent opportunity to seize control when Brennan Johnson won a penalty just before half-time. Son Heung-min stepped up but saw his well-struck effort denied by Jose Sa, whose alert goalkeeping proved crucial for Wolves.

Johnson redeemed the missed chance moments later. The Welshman kept his composure in first-half stoppage time to slot home a well-taken goal, sending Spurs into the break with a slender lead. It was a moment of quality in a match where Tottenham often looked uneasy, even when ahead.

Wolves Punish Late Lapses

Tottenham’s second-half performance was characterised by retreat and caution. As the home crowd grew increasingly anxious, Wolves grew in confidence. The visitors exploited Spurs’ defensive vulnerabilities in the dying stages when Jorgen Strand Larsen, finding space behind the defence, blasted an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

This was a dagger to Tottenham’s morale, undoing their earlier efforts and leaving them stuck in 11th place. Meanwhile, Wolves extended their unbeaten run under Vitor Pereira, a manager whose tactical tweaks have steadied the club’s trajectory away from the relegation zone.

Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur

Fraser Forster: 5.8/10

Pedro Porro: 7.2/10

Radu Dragusin: 6.1/10

Archie Gray: 6.6/10

Destiny Udogie: 6.9/10

Yves Bissouma: 6.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: 7.7/10

Dejan Kulusevski: 7.2/10

Brennan Johnson: 8.1/10

Dominic Solanke: 6.4/10

Son Heung-min: 6.4/10

Substitutes:

Sergio Reguilon (50′ for Udogie): 6.7/10

James Maddison (64′ for Bissouma): 6.1/10

Pape Sarr (64′ for Son): 6.5/10

Timo Werner (64′ for Johnson): 6.7/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jose Sa: 6.3/10

Matt Doherty: 6.3/10

Santiago Bueno: 6.5/10

Craig Dawson: 6.1/10

Nelson Semedo: 7.0/10

Andre: 5.9/10

Joao Gomes: 7.3/10

Rayan Ait-Nouri: 8.7/10

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde: 5.8/10

Matheus Cunha: 6.6/10

Hwang Hee-chan: 7.5/10

Substitutes: