Injury News: Key Liverpool Duo Return but Concerns Linger Ahead of Spurs Clash

Liverpool Injury Updates Ahead of Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Liverpool head into their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur with renewed optimism, despite a missed opportunity to extend their Premier League lead. After a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, the return of key players has provided a timely boost for Arne Slot’s side during a relentless fixture schedule.

Key Returns Strengthen Liverpool’s Options

The draw at Anfield saw Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley make their comebacks from injury. Konaté’s commanding presence was felt as he completed the full 90 minutes, solidifying Liverpool’s backline. Meanwhile, Bradley’s late introduction brought fresh energy, and he nearly snatched a dramatic winner, only to be denied by Andre Onana’s save.

Their return couldn’t have come at a better time for Slot, with Liverpool facing a packed schedule across multiple competitions. Wednesday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks another stern test, and the Dutch manager will be keen to take a positive result into next month’s second leg.

Szoboszlai’s Illness a Concern

One notable absentee from the United clash was Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian’s absence raised eyebrows until Liverpool confirmed he had missed out due to illness.

“Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on the matchday squad due to illness,” the club announced.

It remains unclear whether Szoboszlai will recover in time for the Spurs encounter. His creativity and dynamism in midfield have been pivotal this season, and fans will hope to see him back in action soon.

Gomez Set for Lengthy Spell on the Sidelines

Joe Gomez’s injury has added to Slot’s selection headaches. The defender was forced off during the win over West Ham United, clutching his hamstring in discomfort. Slot confirmed post-match that the injury appears significant.

“You saw today an injury to Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed. In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring, and we all know it’s going to take a while before he is back,” Slot explained.

With Gomez’s return timeline uncertain, Liverpool’s defensive options will be tested further in the coming weeks.

Conclusion

Liverpool’s depth is being tested during this demanding stretch of fixtures. While Konaté and Bradley’s returns offer encouragement, the absences of Szoboszlai and Gomez highlight the ongoing challenges Slot faces. The clash with Spurs is a chance to build momentum and take a step closer to another final.